Kylie Jenner has fans wondering if she’s pregnant again after cryptic IG comment – HITC – Football, Gaming, Movies, TV, Music

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner has got the rumour mill spinning after The Kardashians star left pregnant emojis as a comment under beau Travis Scott’s latest Instagram post.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder welcomed baby no. 2 with the Sicko Mode rapper in February 2022. Their baby son was originally named Wolf, but the name was changed later and the new one hasn’t been revealed yet.

Kylie and Travis already share four-year-old Stormi Webster together.

Travis Scott recently took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself posing out and about in New York. The Cactus Jack founder captioned the picture, “Got there in a New York minute,” with a Statue of Liberty emoji.

While the rapper was feeling the city, his girlfriend and baby mama had something else on her mind.

Kylie commented with a tongue-out emoji followed by four pregnant lady emojis.

The comment was enough to make fans wonder if the Kylie Swim founder is pregnant with baby no.3.

Many fans responded to Kylie’s comment, asking if she was pregnant again.

“@kyliejenner baby #3 and 4 are on the way,” a fan wrote replying to her comment.

“@kyliejenner ur pregnant again omgggg,” said a second fan.

However, a few others interpreted the comment quite differently.

“It obviously means baby daddy com on,” one fan said, urging others to stop speculating.

“She’s probably hinting at him delivering a new baby – AN ALBUM,” another Instagram user wrote.

Kylie and Travis look all loved up these days. The Jenner sister often posts pictures cosying up with her beau. However, despite their moments of joy and two children, Kylie and Travis’ relationship has been a complicated one.

The two began dating in 2017 after spending time together at Coachella.

“We always knew each other, like we were hanging around each other — I mean, we just had mutual friends,” Kylie previously said in an interview with GQ.

In February 2018, the couple welcomed their first baby together, Stormi. The pair even attended that year’s Met Gala together.

However, in October 2019, news surfaced that the couple had decided to take some time off. Kylie confirmed the split by writing: “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter are the priority.”

However, in June 2021, Kylie and Travis attended the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit, where Travis was honoured as a “visionary” in “fashion, technology and the arts.”

In September that year, Kylie confirmed she was pregnant, and the couple welcomed their baby son in February 2022.

