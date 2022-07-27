Free Fire July update: How to download Free Fire latest version 2022 for Android and iOS? – TechGenyz

Ads

Free Fire releases OB patch updates approximately every two months. These upgrades enhance the game’s functionality while also introducing new characters, pets, and modes. After a protracted wait, fans will be able to download and enjoy the thrilling new features in Free Fire latest version.

Additionally, as part of this update, Free Fire will change its logo, and players may take part in the Battle in Style event to mark the occasion. Although the Free Fire game is prohibited in India for reasons that are unknown and for which there is no official notification, it has still been taken down from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The Free Fire MAX is the only version available on the Google Play Store. Players are therefore unsure of how to download the Free Fire latest version. With that, this post can assist you.

Today, July 20, 2022, saw the release of the Free Fire OB35 update, which brought with it a number of interesting new features for players to experience. The new features will include a new map with anti-gravity zones and magic portals, daily task revision to provide players at all skill levels a wide range of possibilities, optimization of the user interface, and so on.

With two alternatives available, downloading the latest version for Android MAX gamers is straightforward. First, gamers may simply download the update from the game by selecting “Update” after it has gone live. You may also search for “Free Fire Max” on the Google App Store to get the update.

The only way to get the latest version of Free Fire MAX is via the official website as both versions of the game have been taken down from the App Store. Players need to go to the official Free Fire Max website and select the “Download” option to get the game file.

Players are unable to download the most recent update since the Free Fire game is not available on both the App Store and Play Store. Users of Android and iOS may access the Free Fire official website and choose to download the app and the file at the same time.

Subscribe to our newsletter and never miss an update on the latest tech, gaming, startup, how to guide, deals and more.

Follow Us

Copyright © TechGenyz 2017 – 2022. All Rights Reserved | Proudly made with ❤️ in India.

source