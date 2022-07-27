Save $10 on Apple AirTags at Amazon right now – CBS News

Watch CBS News
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is over, but there are still great deals available on Apple tech. If you’ve been hoping to pick up a couple of Apple AirTags, know that they’re on sale at Amazon — you can pick up a four pack of Apple AirTags for just $89 right now.
Top products in this article:
Apple AirTag (4 pack), $89 (reduced from $99)
Apple AirTag leather key ring, $30 (reduced from $35)
Apple AirTags make it easy to keep track of keychains, purses, backpacks and more. The tiny trackers work by sending out a Bluetooth signal that can be anonymously detected by nearby devices. Then, even if your own phone isn’t handy, you can locate these trackers on an Apple “Find My” map. If your iPhone is handy, then it can lead you straight to the AirTag via the phone’s “Precision Finding” feature (found on the Apple iPhone 11 and newer models).
Apple AirTags are water-resistant, and designed to last for up to one year on a standard, replaceable battery. The Apple list price on a single AirTag is $29, while a four-pack goes for $99. But smart shoppers (like us!) know that Amazon typically beats Apple’s own prices, even on the latest Apple tech, like Apple AirTags.
Apple AirTag (4 pack), $89 (reduced from $99)
Once you’ve added Apple AirTags to your Amazon cart, check out the best Apple AirTag holder deals on Amazon Prime Day below. AirTag holders help guard against losing your tiny trackers.
Amazon Prime Day features some of the best pricing we’ve seen on Apple AirTags in months, so long as you’re willing to buy a four pack.
An Apple AirTag will help you keep track of important items. Stick one on your luggage, your pet, your wallet or some other thing, and then track where it’s at from your MacBook, Apple Watch or other device.
Right now on Amazon, you can save $10 on the four-pack — a much larger discount than Amazon typically offers. (The four-pack usually goes for $97.50 at Amazon.)
Apple AirTag (4 pack), $89 (reduced from $99)
You can also get a single Apple AirTag for 5% off list price.
Apple AirTag, $27.50 (reduced from $29)
Score a big deal right now on Amazon on this leather key ring from Apple: The top-selling accessory is marked down. Choose from five colors on Amazon.
Apple AirTag leather key ring, $30 and up (reduced from $35)
Right now on Amazon, you can get this rugged AirTag case from Caseology for 35% off price.
The Caseology Vault is rated 4.5 stars (out of 5) by Amazon users. It’s designed with a built-in clip. Choose from three colors on Amazon, but the best deal right now is on the model in matte black (pictured) .
Caseology Vault Apple AirTag case (matte black), $13 (reduced from $20)
Get these fun, glittery Sonix AirTag cases for a whopping 44% off right now on Amazon.
The cases can be attached to keys, purses, luggage or pet collars. Other cheerful design options are available; prices and deals, if any, vary.
Sonix AirTag case (glitter) (4-pack), $20 (reduced from $25)
Save 20% right now on Amazon on this AirTag cat collar when you click the coupon. The savings will be applied at checkout.
The collar has a bell and reflective ring. It also has two box options for your AirTag — slide-in and hanging. Choose from four colors.
Lliang AirTag cat collar with bell, $10 after coupon (reduced from $13)
These silicone AirTag keychain holders are marked down 33% right now on Amazon. The holders cushion your Apple AirTags in case of a fall. Hang them on anything. Each pack contains five holders.
Shuan AirTag holder (5-pack), $5.99 (reduced from $8.99)
If you’re spending time near the water this summer, pick up these IPX8-rated, waterproof AirTag keychains. The accessories promise to keep your Apple AirTag working in up to 20 feet of water. The two-packs are available in six colors. A couple of four-packs are available, too — they’re going for $15.99 each.
Mozoter waterproof AirTag keychain (2-pack), $7.21 (reduced from $9.99)
Pop your Apple AirTag into your wallet like a credit card with this durable stainless-steel case that mimics a card.
Bracket premium stainless steel credit card AirTag case (2-pack), $18.99
