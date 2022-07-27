MATIC Price Prediction: The Bullrun Recap – FXStreet

Ads

MATIC price is one of the best crypto forecasts made this year. Here’s a recap of what just took place.

"The shallow pullback provides bears a fair chance to close their orders and join the bulls. If the technicals are genuine, a second breach through $0.61 could trigger a bullish spike towards $1 in the coming days. Ultimately, denial could be the catalyst to provoke an additional rally."





MATIC/USDT 4-Hour Chart 6/27/22 Original Bullish Thesis

“If market conditions are genuinely bullish, an additional retest of the trend line will not be necessary. A second attempt from the bulls to breach the $0.540 level should be the catalyst to induce a bull rally targeting $1.00.”



​​

MATIC/USDT 4-Hour Chart. 7/06/22 Bullish Setup Thesis

“Being an early bull is justifiable as the invalidation level is clear. Invalidation of the bullish trend is now a breach below the ascending trend line at $0.48.”



Matic/USDT 8-Hour Chart June 14 Bullish Setup Follow Up Thesis

"Invalidation of the uptrend targeting $1.00 can be moved into profit from $0.48 to $0.54."

Within three days time, MATIC price ascended into the upper trend target to reach a high at $0.9849, a penny short of the prophesied one dollar target.



MATIC/USDT 8-Hour Chart. 7/21/22



Subscribers who partook in the original move witnessed an 85% increase in price. For every one dollar risked, $13 dollars of profit was made.



MATIC/USDT 7/21/22 Full Recap

The bulls who joined later on June 14 saw a 60% increase in price before significant bearish signals entered the market at the upper $0.95 region on July 17. For every one dollar risked, nearly $8 dollars of profit was actualized.



MATIC/USDT 8-Hour Chart. 7/21/22

However, a pullback into the $0.60 region remains on the table. Invalidation of the uptrend is still at $0.54 but profit has already been actualized at FXStreet. We may look for an additional entry. Overall this 13-1 reward-to-risk setup has been one of the best forecasts this Crypto Season. We hope to spot more in the coming weeks.

