Motorola’s dig at Nothing Phone backfired royally, thanks to Carl Pei – Moneycontrol

Ads

My Account

Follow us on:

Powered By

Discover 5000+ schemes. Track your portfolio 24X7

Invest Now

MC30 is a curated basket of 30 investment-worthy

mutual Fund (MF) schemes.

Invest Now

Powered By

The new age digital currency to diversify a portfolio.

Invest Now

Visit this section to access live price and charts.

Invest Now

Learn and stay informed about cryptocurrency in India.

Learn More

Powered By

Learn, discover & invest in smallcases across different types to build your long term portfolio.

Invest Now

Explore from India`s leading investment managers and advisors curating their strategies as smallcases.

Invest Now

Powered By

Diversify your portfolio by investing in Global brands.

Invest Now

Pre-configured baskets of stocks & ETFs that you can invest

in with a single click. Developed by hedge funds, global

asset management companies, experienced wealth

management firms and portfolio managers.

Invest Now



AMBAREESH BALIGA

Fundamental, Stock Ideas, Multibaggers & Insights

Subscribe

CK NARAYAN

Stock & Index F&O Trading Calls & Market Analysis

Subscribe

SUDARSHAN SUKHANI

Technical Call, Trading Calls & Insights

Subscribe

T GNANASEKAR

Commodity Trading Calls & Market Analysis

Subscribe

MECKLAI FINANCIALS

Currency Derivatives Trading Calls & Insights

Subscribe

SHUBHAM AGARWAL

Options Trading Advice and Market Analysis

Subscribe

MARKET SMITH INDIA

Model portfolios, Investment Ideas, Guru Screens and Much More

Subscribe

TraderSmith

Proprietary system driven Rule Based Trading calls

Subscribe





Curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, Independent equity analysis & actionable investment ideas

Subscribe

Curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, Independent equity analysis & actionable investment ideas

Explore

STOCK REPORTS BY THOMSON REUTERS

Details stock report and investment recommendation

Subscribe

POWER YOUR TRADE

Technical and Commodity Calls

Subscribe

INVESTMENT WATCH

Set price, volume and news alerts

Subscribe

The launch of the hotly-anticipated Nothing Phone (1) generated much interest from tech enthusiasts and a few brickbats from rival companies. Motorola was among those who tried to troll Nothing – but the American phone manufacturer’s attempt at a dig backfired royally, thanks to a one-line tweet from Nothing founder Carl Pei.

It all started with a tweet from Motorola in which the company reminded customers that it has a smartphone in the same price range as Nothing Phone (1).

“When you can have everything, why go for nothing,” Motorola asked in its since-deleted tweet. Their wordplay on Nothing – which is admittedly a brand name that lends itself beautifully to bait – did not find much favour with its target audience.

Backlash against Motorola only grew when Carl Pei – who helped shaped OnePlus into a global phenomenon before launching Nothing – responded to the tweet.

93 year old brand paying respect to a <2 year old brand. https://t.co/DR3nQTeubK

Pei’s takedown of the established brand has racked up over 5,000 ‘likes’ on Twitter.

Nothing Phone (1) launched in India and globally on July 12. The smartphone will set you back Rs 32,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model. The phone’s USP is its design with a semi-transparent back that incorporates LED lighting in a unique way.

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

source