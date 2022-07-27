Motorola’s dig at Nothing Phone backfired royally, thanks to Carl Pei – Moneycontrol

My Account
The launch of the hotly-anticipated Nothing Phone (1) generated much interest from tech enthusiasts and a few brickbats from rival companies. Motorola was among those who tried to troll Nothing – but the American phone manufacturer’s attempt at a dig backfired royally, thanks to a one-line tweet from Nothing founder Carl Pei.
It all started with a tweet from Motorola in which the company reminded customers that it has a smartphone in the same price range as Nothing Phone (1).
“When you can have everything, why go for nothing,” Motorola asked in its since-deleted tweet. Their wordplay on Nothing – which is admittedly a brand name that lends itself beautifully to bait – did not find much favour with its target audience.
Backlash against Motorola only grew when Carl Pei – who helped shaped OnePlus into a global phenomenon before launching Nothing – responded to the tweet.
93 year old brand paying respect to a <2 year old brand. https://t.co/DR3nQTeubK
Pei’s takedown of the established brand has racked up over 5,000 ‘likes’ on Twitter.
Nothing Phone (1) launched in India and globally on July 12. The smartphone will set you back Rs 32,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model. The phone’s USP is its design with a semi-transparent back that incorporates LED lighting in a unique way.
Motorola's dig at Nothing Phone backfired royally, thanks to Carl Pei
