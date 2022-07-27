Outlander Season 6 is not coming to Netflix in August 2022 – Claire and Jamie

Ads

Outlander Season 6 — Courtesy of Robert Wilson/STARZ

As much as we would love to say you can watch all of Outlander Season 6 on Netflix soon, that’s not the case. It’s not on the August list of releases.

At one point, we didn’t think Outlander would ever come to Netflix. However, Chris Albrecht, the former CEO of the company, saw the benefit in putting the show on the biggest streaming platform. However, the seasons don’t head straight to Netflix.

It’s not completely surprising not to see Outlander Season 6 on the list of Netflix releases in August. We’re not expecting the show to arrive for some time. It doesn’t make sense for STARZ to immediately put the show on another streamer.

This is just about the United States. Other locations will get the series at different times depending on licensing agreements.

We’re not expecting the season for quite some time. Based on the releases of the third, fourth, and fifth seasons, it’s going to take a couple of years to get Outlander Season 6. We see the full season added to Netflix two years after the finale dates aired on STARZ.

Outlander Season 6’s finale aired on Sunday, May 1, 2022. With that in mind, we’re looking at May 1, 2024, as a Netflix release date.

Keep in mind that this will require the current licensing agreement to stand. New CEO Jeremy Hirsch wasn’t all that happy about the series heading to Netflix. He didn’t think it made business sense to put one of the network’s top shows on another streamer. However, it looks like the success of the series since it has been on Netflix has proved Albrecht had the right idea.

It makes sense to wait two years, though. Droughtlanders are long, and STARZ will want to make sure at least one season is exclusive to the streamer. If an early 2023 premiere date is possible for Outlander Season 7, this two-year wait would make sure Season 6 and whatever episodes of Season 7 are exclusive for a year until Season 6 heads to Netflix the next year.

