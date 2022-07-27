Google rolling out Android 13 Beta 2.1 patch with bug fixes for Pixel phones – 9to5Google

Ads

May 26

Abner Li

– May. 26th 2022 10:11 am PT

@technacity

Google is rolling out a mid-cycle update to Android 13 with Beta 2.1 today. This follows the release two weeks ago at I/O 2022.



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



According to the release notes, four issues based on end user and developer reports have been addressed with Android 13 Beta 2.1, which is officially a “minor update” and also includes stability improvements:

That said, Pixel Launcher search remains broken and shows no text with Google app 13.20 (beta) installed.

Today’s TPBB.220414.018 build remains on the May 2022 security patch. Those on Beta 2 can update via OTA, which is already available this morning and comes in at 11.80MB (on the Pixel 4a). If you need help, here’s our full guide on installing Android 13.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones designed, created, and sold by Google. It runs stock Android and is one of the first phones to receive firmware updates

@technacity

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Pixel 6a vs. Nothing Phone (1): Clean Android clash

Google Play turns 10: New logo & 10x Play Points

Download: The Pixel 6a wallpapers are Google's best

Likely cameras for Pixel 7 Pro & Pixel tablet uncovered

source

Ads