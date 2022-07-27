Genuine Lifetime Office 2021 for only $27.67 at Keysfan! New features are coming! – MSPoweruser

Ads

by Sharron Bennet

Jul 24, 2022

Microsoft changed the course of its productivity software with the 2011 introduction of Office 365. Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Excel subscription services were introduced. Previously, Office received just one major upgrade every several years, making this a central selling point.

Office Home and Student 2021 and Office Home and Business 2021 are the two versions of Microsoft Office 2021 currently available. The former costs $149.99/£119.99 and includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Microsoft Teams for both PC and Mac at no additional charge. There is a $249.99/£249.99 official price tag for Office Home and Business 2021.

The only difference between this bundle and the cheaper option is the inclusion of the Outlook email service and the legal permissions to use the applications in a business setting. You can get cheap Office 2021 from Keysfan.

Where to buy cheap Office 2021?

Keysfan provides the most affordable software licenses of different software for personal and commercial purposes. It is the only reliable software store that sells genuine and cheap Office 2021 license keys. But, their office 2021 deals are incredible and save you a lot of money. In Keysfan’s July Sale, the latest Office 2021 is only $27.67, while you can get two license keys for $44.06 (in this deal, you save $22.03 on each key).

On the other hand, you can have a great deal if you buy five licenses for Office 2021 professional for $68.67 (in this deal, you save $13.73 on each license).



Office 365 was declared the most popular corporate cloud service five years after its introduction. Since then, it has been renamed Microsoft 365, but the basic service on which many people have grown to depend remains unchanged. Outlook, OneDrive, and Microsoft Teams are all included.

Despite this success, Microsoft continues to offer standalone versions of its robust Office apps every few years. With a 2021 version published with Windows 11, they are known as “Office”, followed by the year of release. Here are the features you need to know about this fantastic office suite.

Some additional features were unveiled, along with Microsoft’s Office 2021 confirmation. Possibly the most intriguing of them is Word’s dark mode, which was initially unveiled in February 2021 in an Office Insider blog article.

For the first time, Microsoft 365 subscribers can use dark mode on the standalone version of Windows. Text and other components on the page will also darken, making this a darker iteration of the previously released option. A ‘Switch Modes’ button will be added in the View menu above the document.

However, the new features coming to the commercial-focused LTSC edition might offer insight into what to anticipate in Office 2021. Among them are improvements in accessibility, speed across a wide range of programs, and sophisticated capabilities like Dynamic Arrays and XLOOKUP in Excel.

It’s been said that Microsoft would “release additional specifics regarding new features contained in Office 2021 closer to public availability”.

