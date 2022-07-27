iPhone 14 mini: Why Apple is discontinuing the 5.4-inch form factor – 9to5Mac

Ads

The iPhone 14 is coming in less than two months, but there’s bad news for fans of Apple’s smallest iPhone 13 form factor. If you were hoping to upgrade to the iPhone 14 mini this year, that unfortunately won’t be an option. Here’s why.



Apple introduced the 5.4-inch iPhone ‘mini’ form factor with the iPhone 12 lineup in 2020. Despite a vocal group of supporters, however, it quickly became clear that the iPhone 12 mini was not selling as well as the rest of the iPhone 12 lineup.

Just two months after the iPhone 12 lineup was released, a report from analysts at CIRP indicated that the iPhone 12 mini had accounted for only 6% of iPhone sales in those first two months. For comparison’s sake, the iPhone 12 accounted for 27% of sales, followed by the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max at 20% each.

In fact, the iPhone 12 mini, despite being one of the new “flagship” iPhones, was often outsold by older models, including the iPhone SE, iPhone 11, and iPhone XR.

The iPhone 13 mini was released in September of 2021, and despite improvements to battery life and display brightness, sales were still sluggish. Recent data from CIRP suggested that the iPhone 13 mini only accounted for 3% of all iPhone sales in Q2.

The iPhone 13 mini (and the iPhone 12 mini before it) sit in a weird spot in Apple’s lineup. Currently, Apple sells the following iPhone models:

The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini are likely hard for many iPhone buyers to justify given the smaller screen in comparison to the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini both offer benefits over the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12, but many consumers associate larger screens with a device being “more premium.”

A number of reports have indicated that we won’t see an iPhone 14 mini this year. 9to5Mac has also exclusively reported that Apple is not testing an iPhone 14 mini.

The iPhone 14 (code-named D27 and D28) will be available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch form factors. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max (code-named D73 and D74) will also be available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch form factors.

This means that the smallest iPhone 14 will feature a 6.1-inch display and that Apple is dropping the number of screen size options from three to two. The iPhone 13 mini will likely stick around in Apple’s lineup at a lower price, perhaps around $599.

The iPhone ‘mini’ form factor could make a comeback as a future iPhone SE, but for now, the iPhone 14 lineup will mark the end of the era.

