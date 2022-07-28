Apple Releases macOS Monterey 12.5 With Safari and TV App Updates – MacRumors

Ads

Apple today released macOS Monterey 12.5, the fifth major update to the ‌macOS Monterey‌ operating system that launched in October 2021. ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.5 more than two months after the launch of macOS Monterey 12.4.



The ‌‌‌‌‌‌macOS Monterey‌‌‌ 12.5 update can be downloaded on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences.

According to Apple’s release notes, ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.5 adds a bug fix for a Safari tab issue and it adds the option to restart, pause, rewind, or fast-forward a live sports game that’s in progress. Apple’s release notes for the update are below.

macOS Monterey 12.5 includes enhancements, bug fixes and security updates.

– TV app adds the option to restart a live sports game already in-progress and pause, rewind, or fast-forward

– Fixes an issue in Safari where a tab may revert back to a previous page

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.5 could be one of the last updates to the Monterey operating system as Apple is now working on macOS Ventura, the next-generation version of macOS set to be released this fall.

