Google Pixel 6 with up to $300 discount! Know this CRAZY deal on Sprint.com – HT Tech

Google Pixel 6 is still one of the best considerations for photography enthusiasts in the Android family. However, its high price may remain a constraint for many to go ahead. But what if we tell you that you can get the Google Pixel 6 for much less? Right, this may sound unreal, but the latest deal offered by Sprint.com makes it possible. Retailing at $599 for the standard Google Pixel 6, the Android smartphone has just got a very affordable price tag. However, this is not as simple as you may think, but a few simple steps and fulfilling the conditions will make you get it at this affordable price.

Sprint says, “Get up to $300 off when you trade in an eligible device on a qualifying rate plan.” It added, “With 24 monthly bill credits when you trade in a qualifying device.” So that’s one of the pre-conditions that you need to fulfill. You will need to pay just $12.50 per month for the period of 24 months.

Wondering how to grab this deal to own Google Pixel 6 with a $300 off? Know everything about this deal here. However, the phone is currently out of stock and Sprint says it may ship around 08/02/2022 – 08/16/2022.

Visit the Sprint website and then search for the Google Pixel 6 under deals or you can click here for direct access. You will find a single Stormy black colour option with a 128GB storage variant.

The base Google Pixel 6 can be purchased at $12.50 per month as the paying bills for the 24 months.

But you need to ensure that you trade in an eligible old device to get the $300 off. The list of phones is available on the website. This deal will be available only on selected devices, from Apple iPhone X, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, Google Pixel 5 series, OnePlus devices to several other brands.

Enter into the 24 months billing payment option and complete the initial payment. Note that you will not be required to pay anything today, but taxes will be applied now. That you will need to pay.

Once all the steps are done, you will be eligible to get $300 off on Google Pixel 6.

