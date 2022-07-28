Apple Watch Pro: Everything we know so far – 9to5Mac

Ads

The Apple Watch lineup could be getting a big expansion this fall with the addition of a new so-called Apple Watch Pro. This new Apple Watch Pro is said to feature a new design, longer battery life, and improved durability.

Head below for all of the latest details on what we know about the Apple Watch Pro so far.



According to reporting from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, the Apple Watch Pro will visually differentiate itself from the Apple Watch Series 8 with a new design. The Apple Watch Pro won’t feature the flat edges that were once rumored for the Apple Watch Series 7, but there are apparently some design changes on the horizon.

Bloomberg reports that the Apple Watch Pro will be an “evolution of the current rectangular shape.” It’s not immediately clear what this means in terms of design, other than the fact that the Apple Watch Pro won’t be a rounded smartwatch.

One of the key changes to the Apple Watch Pro will be the materials from which it’s made. Currently, the Apple Watch is available in aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium. The Apple Watch Pro will reportedly feature a “more durable formulation of titanium” as part of Apple’s efforts to make it as rugged as possible.

The Apple Watch Pro will also be larger than the current Apple Watch models. The Apple Watch Series 7 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes. Those sizes refer to the physical case size of the Apple Watch, not the size of the screen. According to Bloomberg, the Apple Watch Pro case will be larger than 45mm, and could be “big enough that it might only appeal to a subset of customers.”

In addition to the larger case, the Apple Watch Pro will also get a larger display. Bloomberg reports that the screen will be about 7% bigger than the current Apple Watch Series 7, with a resolution of about 410 pixels by 502 pixels. For context, the 45mm version of the Apple Watch Series 7 features a resolution of 396 by 484 pixels.

Alongside that larger design, the Apple Watch Pro is also reportedly set to feature improved battery life. Longer battery life is going to be a key factor for the “extreme sports” buyers of this Apple Watch, and that is seemingly something of which Apple is aware.

We don’t have exact statistics on how much larger the battery inside the Apple Watch Pro will be. Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman has simply said the device will feature improved battery life. In fact, Gurman speculated that the Apple Watch Pro could last “multiple days on one charge via the new low-power mode.”

A new low-power mode for the Apple Watch has been rumored for several months. It didn’t make an appearance when watchOS 9 was introduced at WWDC in June. Now, reports say the new low-power mode could be exclusive to the Apple Watch models launching this fall.

A new low-power mode on the Apple Watch would reportedly allow users to keep using Apple Watch apps and features without draining too much power. Apple can reduce the power consumption by pausing background activities, reducing screen brightness, and limiting other features like it does with low-power mode on the iPhone and Mac.

Much like the Apple Watch Series 8, this new Apple Watch Pro is expected to add support for body temperature measurements. The Apple Watch won’t be able to give you an exact measurement of your body temperature, but rather it would send you an alert when it detected that your temperature is elevated. Then, you could take your temperature using a traditional thermometer.

The Apple Watch Pro could also offer exclusive features for fitness and health tracking. This could include additional metrics gathered using existing sensors, different workout types, and much more.

Other new health features are expected for the Apple Watch next year and going forward, including things like blood pressure monitoring and glucose measurements. These features aren’t expected to launch with this year’s Apple Watch Series 8 or Apple Watch Pro.

Finally, the Apple Watch Pro will be powered by a “new” S8 processor on the inside. This chip will reportedly offer “similar performance” to the S7 chip inside the Apple Watch Series 7, which is also similar to the S6 chip inside the Apple Watch Series 6. This means we shouldn’t expect any major performance improvements with this year’s updates.

This new variant of the Apple Watch could ultimately end up being called a number of different things. The clear focus is on making this Apple Watch more rugged, durable, and optimized for extreme sports. If Apple wanted to lean into that idea, this version of the Apple Watch could be called something like “Apple Watch Extreme.”

In addition to being optimized for rugged and extreme sports lifestyles, however, this Apple Watch will also be ultra-premium with a new design, larger display, and improved battery life.

So if Apple wanted to target a broader audience of consumers, including those who simply want the “best” version of the Apple Watch, something like the “Apple Watch Pro” or “Apple Watch Max” might make the most sense.

The Apple Watch Series 8 and “Apple Watch Pro” are set to be announced in September alongside the iPhone 14. What are your thoughts on these rumors? Would you buy a so-called Apple Watch Pro? Let us know down in the comments.

