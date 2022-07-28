Report: Mac and iPad still dominating worldwide PC market in Q1 2022 – 9to5Mac

Ads

May 4

José Adorno

– May. 4th 2022 7:21 am PT

@joseadorno

In Q1 2022, the worldwide PC and tablet shipments fell 3% annually, but Apple is still reigning with its Mac and iPad lineup when compared to its competitors, according to a new report by Canalys.



The report shows that despite this dip, “shipments remain extremely strong compared with before the pandemic.” Apple, which still dominates worldwide tablet shipment, saw a 2% fall in Q1 as it shipped 14.9M iPads (last year, 15,2M). Samsung, which is in second place, also saw a 2% fall in shipments with 7,8M tablets shipped compared to almost 8M units in Q1 2021.

“Despite the shipment decline in Q1, tablets’ resurgence remains strong,” said Canalys Analyst Himani Mukka. “The market has now posted eight consecutive quarters of shipment numbers greater than in Q4 2019, before the pandemic. Looking ahead, the market will face greater pressure on supply from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and COVID-related lockdowns in China. Lingering tablet demand from Q4 2021 was expected to extend into Q1 2022, but the supply situation is now likely to push backlogs into the second quarter.”

In the total PC market, which includes desktops, notebooks, and tablets, Apple took first place from Lenovo as it shipped 22.3 million units in Q1 2022, up 1% annually. Lenovo, on the other hand, saw a decline of 12%, shipping 21.1 million devices worldwide.

These data show Apple’s strong iPad and Mac lineup. Although the company just reported a YoY decline in iPad sales in its Q2, it’s bringing an impressive line of new Macs with its M1 series.

With a redesigned MacBook Air in the works as well as a new iPad Pro and base-model iPad launching later this year, the company is expected to keep generating interest from customers all over the world.

