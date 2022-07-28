Disney says Hulu will begin accepting political issue ads – Axios

Ads

Disney on Wednesday confirmed to Axios that it would allow political issue ads — in addition to candidate ads — on Hulu's streaming service, effective immediately, bringing Hulu's ad policies to parity with Disney's cable networks.

Why it matters: The change comes amid a controversy over Hulu's decision to reject political issue ads around guns and abortions from Democratic groups.

Details: Hulu's ad guidelines will now match those used for Disney's cable networks, like ESPN and FX, allowing issue and candidate ads to run across the service, so long as they align with Disney's general ad standards.

Be smart: These are different ad standards compared to the ones used by Disney's broadcast networks, like ABC and its local ABC affiliates. Broadcasters are required by law to accept ads from political candidates on any topic, no matter how controversial it may be.

Between the lines: Hulu has prohibited issue advertising for years, although it has accepted candidate advertising. But now that Disney has majority control over the streamer, it's moving to integrate Hulu's policies to match Disney's.

Zoom out: The saga comes amid a year of political turbulence for Disney. The company's CEO faced backlash from employees after initially declining to speak up about Florida's controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill, which has since been signed into law.

The big picture: The 2022 midterms are expected to be the first campaign cycle where connected television (CTV) ads, or streaming ads, will take a meaningful market share of political ad spend.

What to watch: Most big media companies aren't incentivized to block ads in conjunction with a particular ideology, especially given how lucrative they can be.

