Instagram: Britney Spears alleges mom Lynne ‘abused’ her in latest feud – HITC – Football, Gaming, Movies, TV, Music

Photo by Lester Cohen/BBMA2016/Getty Images for dcp

Britney Spears has been feuding with her family on Instagram for some time now. In a recent post, the singer shared screenshots of private texts with her mom Lynne, from the time she was in a mental health facility in 2019.

The pop star, 40, who recently got married to beau Sam Asghari, recently reignited her ongoing social media feud with her family. This time around the Toxic singer aimed her digs at mom Lynne Spears.

Britney Spears posted and immediately deleted screenshots of the messages she sent to her mom, Lynne, and friend Jansen Fitzergerald in 2019 when she was allegedly forced into a mental health facility.

As per Page Six, Britney wrote the caption “It’s a little different with proof,” as she shared screenshots of her text exchanges on Monday, July 25.

The screenshots obtained by the outlet show the pop star texting her mom saying, “He was saying he wants to UP the seraquil and I’m like whoaaaaaaa horsey go f**k yourself.”

It’s unclear who she is referring to in the above messages.

“Seraquil I thought was a sleep aid but it’s for bipolar and is WAAAAAY Stronger than lithium.”

“I literally feel all the sick medicine in my stomach. I feel like he’s trying to kill me. I swear to god I do,” Britney’s texts to her mom read.

For the unversed, Seraquil is a quetiapine; an antipsychotic medication used to treat schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression.

The singer claimed in her Instagram caption that she didn’t get a response from her mom Lynne, 67, at the time.

Lynne Spears, 67, was quick to respond to her daughter’s Instagram claims. The mom of three shared a screenshot of Britney’s friend Jansen Fitzgerald’s response to the Grammy Winner’s claims.

In her now-deleted post, Britney had also shared screenshots of her texts to longtime friend Jansen from 2019. The star reportedly asked her childhood friend to help her find new counsel in the texts among other things.

The songstress claimed in her recent Instagram caption that she never heard back from her either.

However, Jansen shared her side of the story and posted a screenshot of her replies to Britney insisting that she did respond.

Sharing Jansen’s response to Britney’s latest claims her mom Lynne Spears wrote in her Instagram caption, “Britney, I have all the “whole conversations” as well! I hurt for you that you feel the people who love you the most betrayed you! Let me come to you! I love you!”

The Oops I Did It Again singer wasn’t too pleased about her mom’s response to her Instagram posts from Monday.

Britney quickly went on a rant alleging her mom Lynne ‘abused’ her in the latest post.

The singer made several claims about how poorly she was treated by her family.

“Every single morning would put a picture of me by you guys and every morning you would put it away for I woke up,” she said.

She alleged that her conservatorship was planned out two weeks before it started. “It was all planned and you acted like you had no idea what was going on,” she wrote accusing her mom.

“Two weeks later you released a book and showed my heartbreak hen Kevin took my kids…you abused me… yes I will say it,” the pop star wrote.

