M2 MacBook Air price and launch date explored by leaker who claims the notch is definitely on board – Notebookcheck.net

Now the 2021 MacBook Pro laptops have been revealed in all of their glory, the next mobile computer that Apple fans are curious about is the refreshed MacBook Air. There have already been plenty of rumors in regard to this thin and light laptop, including that it will sport new Apple Silicon in the form of the M2 SoC. Some new reports from LeaksApplePro (via iDropNews) have offered up “full details” about the 2022 MacBook Air; however, many of these supposed details have already been revealed via other sources, so best to have a pinch of salt to hand here.
While there is the usual update in regard to the likely presence of a mini-LED display, 1080p camera, better speakers, and MagSafe 3, there is also a snippet of interesting information about the keyboard for the M2 MacBook Air: Apparently it will be 7% thinner than the current model and in white. The tipster also touches upon the notch situation and states “a definitive answer” for those wondering if Apple went with or without the notch for the 2022 MacBook Air. Purportedly, the answer is with a notch, allowing engineers to make the rest of the top bezel slimmer.
As for launch date and price, LeaksApplePro has offered up some interesting conjecture. The commenter delivers an ambiguous claim that March could be on the cards for the M2 MacBook Air launch, with mass production beginning in January. Pricing is suggested as starting at either US$999 or US$1,200. The former could be chosen if Apple removes the 2020 MacBook Air from sale while the latter higher price might be accurate if Cupertino wants to keep the current M1-based model as an entry-level option.
