Coinbase Insider Trading Arrest Highlights “Altcoin” Problem – Bloomberg

Live market coverage co-anchored from Hong Kong and New York. Overnight on Wall Street is daytime in Asia. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg. Track your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the world.
Follow Bloomberg reporters as they uncover some of the biggest financial crimes of the modern era. This documentary-style series follows investigative journalists as they uncover the truth
Gold Jewelry Demand May Drop Through 2022: World Gold Council
What Analysts Say Is Next for Asian Markets After Fed Decision
Apple Nabs Key Lamborghini Executive to Work on Its Electric Car
Activist Elliott Investment Holding Truce Talks With PayPal
ServiceNow Slips After Cutting Sales Forecast on Dollar, Demand
Kim Jong Un Says He’s Ready to Fight US, ‘Eliminate’ South Korea
Senate Deal Includes EV Tax Credits Sought by Tesla, Toyota
Asia’s Richest Woman Loses Half Her Fortune in Property Crisis
Brits Say It’s Easier to Fall in Love With a House Than a Person
Airbus Reports Lower Q2 Profit, Trims 2020 Production Target
Anthony Fauci’s Life, Work During COVID Are PBS Film’s Focus
China Needs to Do More Than Placate Angry Homeowners
To Save the Planet, Poor Nations Need to Get Paid
Are Interest Rates at Neutral? Markets Certainly Hope So
Return-to-Office Strategies to Avoid Being There All the Time
Facebook Bets Its Users Really Want a TikTok Clone
Black Swan Hedge Funds Are Booming in Scary Times
Texas Starts Clock on Abortion Ban, Exempts IUDs, Contraceptives
FedEx Tells Small Contractors It Won’t Negotiate Collectively
UK Union Boss Calls for General Strike If Truss Curbs Powers
Designers Want to Fix the Big Ugly Problem With Solar Panels
California Outlines Plan for Scaled Back Giant Water Tunnel
Is This the Future of Urban Resilience?
Bedrock, USA: “It’s Not Going to Be Peaceful Much Longer”
Urban Design in an Antibiotic-Resistant World: Lessons From Mumbai
Ethereum’s Offshoot Unexpectedly Surges Amid Upgrade Mania
Crypto Exchange FTX US Expands Stock Trading, Plans Options Next
Coinbase SEC Probe Into Listed Tokens Has Crypto Traders Rattled
“Surely Coinbase should have found this before randoms on Twitter did?”
Max Chafkin
In September 2020, amid a wave of activism by employees in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, Coinbase Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong announced a new policy governing politics in the workplace. Staff would be banned from engaging in activism at work, he announced, and should refrain from advocating for political and social issues in the office. Anyone who disagreed would be asked to resign, and the only workplace politics allowed in the future would be related to Coinbase’s “mission,” which was “building the most trusted and easiest to use financial products that help people access the cryptoeconomy.” This, he said, would “bring more economic freedom to the world.”
Armstrong’s message led to some resignations, and tons of media coverage ahead of Coinbase’s public stock listing. Detractors, including former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, saw a company that was confused about the meaning of “economic freedom.” Fans, including right-wing investors and the conservative media, praised Armstrong for heroically resisting pressure from left-wing activists. The announcement “shows that the woke mob has no power against founders determined to do it their way,” tweeted the venture capitalist David Sacks, after a direct listing valued the company at around $85 billion in April 2021.
Coinbase Insider Trading Arrest Highlights “Altcoin” Problem – Bloomberg
Live market coverage co-anchored from Hong Kong and New York. Overnight on Wall Street is daytime in Asia. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg. Track your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the world.