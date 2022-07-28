TA: Bitcoin Price At Clear Risk of Sharp Drop, Indicators Turn Red – NewsBTC

Ads

Bitcoin started a fresh decline from the $23,000 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC is declining and remains at a risk of a sharp decline below $21,800.

Bitcoin price attempted a clear move above the $24,000 resistance zone. However, the bears appeared near $23,800 zone. The last swing high was formed near $23,744 before there was a fresh decline.

The price declined below the $22,500 support level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. However, the bulls were active near the $21,950 zone. Recently, there was an upside correction above the $22,200 resistance zone. The price climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $22,744 swing high to $21,950 low.

However, the price faced sellers near the $23,000 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The price failed near the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $22,744 swing high to $21,950 low.

It is now moving lower below $22,000. There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $22,700 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. It is now approaching a key support near $21,800 level. On the upside, bitcoin price could face resistance near the $22,200 level.



The next key resistance is near the $22,500 zone. A close above the $22,500 resistance zone could set the pace for more gains. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise towards the $23,000 level. The next major resistance sits near the $24,000 level.

If bitcoin fails to stay above the $21,800 support, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $21,600 level.

The next major support now sits near the $21,500 level. A clear break and close below the $21,500 support zone might send the price towards $20,500 in the near term or even $20,000.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is well below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $21,600, followed by $21,500.

Major Resistance Levels – $22,200, $22,500 and $23,000.

Aayush is a Senior Forex, Cryptocurrencies and Financial Market Strategist with a background in IT and financial markets. He specialises in market strategies and technical analysis, and has spent over a DECADE as a financial markets contributor and observer. He possesses strong technical analytical skills and is well known for his entertaining and informative analysis of the currency, commodities, Bitcoin and Ethereum markets.

NewsBTC is a cryptocurrency news service that covers bitcoin news today, technical analysis & forecasts for bitcoin price and other altcoins. Here at NewsBTC, we are dedicated to enlightening everyone about bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

We cover BTC news related to bitcoin exchanges, bitcoin mining and price forecasts for various cryptocurrencies.

Crypto Prices from Nomics

© 2021 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved.

© 2021 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved.

source