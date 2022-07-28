Lunatics Token Launched – Announces Plan to Bring More Transparency and Foster Trust in Crypto Space – GlobeNewswire

Ads

Guelph, Canada, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lunatics Token, a community-driven hyper-deflationary token that will reward Luna Classic holders, burn the supply of Terra Luna Classic, and create Classic Luncatics NFT range, has been successfully launched. The project has also been listed on CoinMarketCap.

Described as a project that burns and rewards holders with Luna Classic, the company said, “From the start, burning the project was not the primary goal. Users can now HODL, sell, or even burn these rewards to assist in burning even more supply. All those affected by the Luna crash will be able to find hope and restoration through Lunatics Tokens as a community.”

The company’s mission statement includes unleashing lunatics, building trust, burning LUNC supply, and creating community. To make Luncatics more than a meme token, Luncatics will work with the $LUNC community. Building trust with the community while focusing on building a brighter future for them and achieving their objectives while respecting their investments will continue to be the project’s main goal.



After the recent LUNA crash, the company has shifted its focus more on transparency within the community. The project has stated that it is committed to making a difference, so it will constantly promote the Luna Classic Burn during the development and deployment of its utilities. With a dedicated burn wallet, the project hopes to encourage more transparency within the community. The company also hopes to educate the community by taking lessons from the Luna tragedy.

For Token Security, the company said there would be three layers of security. Contract Checker in the first layer will perform a complete audit of contracts with Krakovia coding. In the second case, investors will be able to lock their liquidity during the launch for one year and generate 2% liquidity per contract. All tokens and exchanges have been locked to bring more transparency and protection.

As the company set out to achieve the objective, it explained that there is a 10% buy and sell tax on each transaction. From this 10%, the company plans to add 2% of this amount to LP, Strong LP to attract bigger investors, 3% for marketing, 2% for holders to be rewarded in Luna Classic, 2% to burn and reduce the supply of Luna Classic, and 1% to burn Lunatics tokens to make them hyper deflationary.

While explaining Tokenomics, the company said that it had a total supply of 100 Billion, of which 10 Billion had been burned at launch. There will be a limited supply of 20 billion for private sales, 35 billion for presale, and 20 and 15 billion for liquidity and future development.

According to the roadmap, phase 1 has been completed, and phase 2 includes a Stealth launch on Binance Smart Chain, 2000 NFTs, the Lunatics Staking pool, and marketing in Asia. The third phase will continue the marketing in Asia, followed by a CEX listing and the introduction to other blockchains. Play-to-Earn game development will also begin in this phase.

About Lunatics Tokens

Lunatics is an obscure and entirely unique project, which is hyper-deflationary in nature and is intended to reward Lunatics holders in Luna Classics and burn the supply of Terra Luna Classics. Additionally, members of this community dedicate Lunatics Tokens to burning Luna Classic’s supply. Its primary goal is to reduce the supply of Luna Classic, and all utilities will help with that process.

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

