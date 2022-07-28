Best way to buy Tesla Shares – Forbes Advisor Australia – Forbes

Ads

The Forbes Advisor editorial team is independent and objective. To help support our reporting work, and to continue our ability to provide this content for free to our readers, we receive payment from the companies that advertise on the Forbes Advisor site. This comes from two main sources.

First, we provide paid placements to advertisers to present their offers. The payments we receive for those placements affects how and where advertisers’ offers appear on the site. This site does not include all companies or products available within the market.

Second, we also include links to advertisers’ offers in some of our articles. These “affiliate links” may generate income for our site when you click on them. The compensation we receive from advertisers does not influence the recommendations or advice our editorial team provides in our articles or otherwise impact any of the editorial content on Forbes Advisor.

While we work hard to provide accurate and up to date information that we think you will find relevant, Forbes Advisor does not and cannot guarantee that any information provided is complete and makes no representations or warranties in connection thereto, nor to the accuracy or applicability thereof.

The comparison service on our site is provided by Runpath Regulated Services Limited on a non-advised basis. Forbes Advisor has selected Runpath Regulated Services Limited to compare a wide range of loans in a way designed to be the most helpful to the widest variety of readers.

Heading up by controversial billionaire and prolific Tweeter Elon Musk, Tesla (TSLA) is the world’s most highly valued car manufacturer and one of the more popular stocks on the US Nasdaq.

Tesla accounted for three quarters of the electric cars sold in the US last year, and Musk has predicted that the company would produce 1.5 million vehicles this year alone.

There is considerable interest locally, too, in electric vehicles such as Tesla, with sales of new electric cars in Australia tripling in the 12 months to January 2022—no doubt fuelled by increasingly high petrol costs. The company’s performance over time is the envy of many. Tesla surpassed analysts’ predictions when the company reported a Q1 2022 report of $US18.7 billion in revenue, up 81% from a year earlier. Tesla also recorded a gross profit of $US5.54 billion in the first three months of 2022.

However, Tesla is not immune to the global supply chain issues that have plagued other industries. The company sold some 254,000 cars and SUVs from April through June this year, which amounts to an 18 per cent drop from the first three months of this year. Musk has attributed the decrease in production to Tesla’s Shanghai factory producing an estimated 70,000 fewer vehicles as a result of the recent harsh lockdowns in China.

There was also muted reaction to news in June 2022 that Tesla was planning on a 3-for-1 share split. In the wake of the share split announcement, Tesla’s share price dropped by 3%, followed by a further fall of as much as 3% in after-hours trading.

The aim of the split is to make Tesla’s shares more accessible to a wider investor base by increasing the number of shares and therefore reducing the price per share.

In its statement, Tesla wrote: “Unlike other manufacturers, we offer every employee the option of receiving equity. Since our stock split in August 2020 to June 6, 2022, our stock price has risen 43.5%.”

Here’s what you need to know about buying – and selling – Tesla shares.

Before buying shares in a company ask yourself why you’re taking that decision. Does the company have great future prospects with a share price that could go from strength-to-strength?

Or is there takeover talk in the offing that could potentially drive up a company’s share price? Maybe the company you’ve identified is on a recovery mission and its share price is starting to recover from previous lows.

And most importantly of all: how does your personal financial position impact your desire to own shares?

There are several steps to take once you’ve satisfied yourself about the reasons for buying shares in a particular company.

Whether you’re a seasoned share trader, or someone who is brand new to stock market-based investments, if you want to buy shares in Tesla, you’ll need to open an account with a regulated brokerage.

Stockbroking is a competitive market place nowadays and services for DIY investors come in a range of different guises – from online investing platforms run by some of biggest names in financial services, to nimbler investment trading apps that work off your smartphone or tablet.

Before opening an account, bear in mind the following:

And before buying any shares ask yourself these questions:

If your broker doesn’t offer investments in international shares (of which Tesla is one) then you may want to check out ETFs that invest in Tesla as part of their diversified portfolio.

The ticker symbol for Tesla is TSLA and the company is traded on the Nasdaq market in the US. Nasdaq’s trading hours are 2.30pm – 9pm (UK time) Monday to Friday.

To find out more about Tesla, go online and visit the company’s investor relations page.

People tend to invest in one of two ways: either with a lump sum purchase, or via smaller, steadier amounts over time. Take some time to consider which best suits your financial needs.

Once you’re ready to buy shares in Tesla, log in to your investing account or trading app. Type in the ticker symbol TSLA and the number of shares you want to buy, or the amount of money you’re prepared to invest.

Whether your share portfolio is crammed full of companies or holds only a handful of stocks, it’s vital you review how each component is performing on a regular basis: monthly, quarterly, or annually.

Doing this gives you the opportunity to review performance and ask if any adjustments to your holdings are required – to maintain the status quo, buy more stock, or sell existing shares.

If you’re pleased with the performance of your shares and want (hopefully) to take a profit, there will come a time when you’ll want to sell your holdings. To do so, log in to your investing platform, type in the ticker symbol and select the amount that you want to sell.

Note that if you’ve made a profit, you may be liable to pay Capital Gains Tax (CGT) on your shares when you come to sell your holdings.

According to the Australian Tax Office, you may be able to reduce your capital gain if you owned your shares for at least 12 months or gifted them to a deductible gift recipient— provided they are valued at less than $5000, and you acquired them at least 12 months earlier.

Investing direct in individual stocks can be a fun, fascinating and, hopefully, profitable experience. It may also qualify you for shareholder perks specific to the company in question.

Investing direct in individual companies can, however, leave you vulnerable to stock market volatility and unforeseen swings in share prices. Nowadays, even a solo tweet – let alone a full-blown geo-political conflict – can send shock waves through the stock market.

That’s why, financial experts recommend that most people invest in a diversified mix of asset classes and funds that hold hundreds, if not thousands, of company shares.

Being a major component of the Nasdaq index, Tesla is found in many ‘active’ and ‘passive’ (index tracker) funds incorporating a bias towards the US.

Note: investing in companies comes with no guarantees. When buying company shares, it’s possible to lose some, and very occasionally all, of your money. Past performance is no prediction of future performance and this article is not intended as a recommendation of any kind.

Associate Editor at Forbes Advisor UK, Andrew Michael is a multiple award-winning financial journalist and editor with a special interest in investment and the stock market. His work has appeared in numerous titles including the Financial Times, The Times, the Mail on Sunday and Shares magazine. Find him on Twitter @moneyandmedia.

Johanna Leggatt is the Lead Editor for Forbes Advisor, Australia. She has more than 20 years' experience as a print and digital journalist, including with Australian Associated Press (AAP) and The Sun-Herald in Sydney. She is a former digital sub-editor on The Guardian and The Telegraph in the UK, and lives in Melbourne.

