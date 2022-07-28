Best Amazon Prime Day graphics card deals 2022 – WePC – PC Tech & PC Gaming News

Ads

What a great time to snag some GPUs for cheaper, even better they’re below MSRP and in stock

Update: Amazon Prime Day is here so we are bringing you all the best deals on graphics cards.

The time of the year has arrived for some more tasty deals, so we round up the best Amazon Prime Day graphics card deals in 2022. One of the few sales of the year it offers some good savings on a variety of electronics. It is now around the corner and although it has not yet started there are still some early promotions to have a look at.

Although graphics cards have suffered a shortage and expensive pricing, GPU pricing has been returning to normal. So even though in the last two years it has been unimaginable to see sales or pricing below MSRP it has now changed. The less popular cards are easily found for their launch price. Whilst the more popular selections may be more of a struggle. But now we round up some early Amazon Prime Day deals.

Prime Day is now usually a two-day event that takes place in mid-July. Although during the previous few years that has changed but in 2022 it will be back to normal. With it specifically taking place between 12th-13th July. So even though it’s still a bit early for the actual day itself there are some early options to go through. So be sure to check out what they offer and get ahead of the crowd. Or wait for some possibly better deals that might come on the day.

The day is finally here! So we round up the best offers for Amazon Prime Day graphics card deals. With GPU pricing falling we can expect to find some good deals.

XFX Speedster MERC319 AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

ASUS ROG Strix NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti OC

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC

XFX Speedster SWFT 210 Radeon RX 6600 CORE

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX™ 3090 Trinity OC

XFX Speedster QICK319 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

XFX Speedster SWFT309 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT CORE

XFX Speedster QICK210 Radeon RX 6500XT

PowerColor Fighter AMD Radeon RX 6600

There is hope for even better pricing with rumors of surplus and crypto miners selling their goods. And so we look at Amazon for early Amazon Prime Day GPU sales. Especially with the next generation of cards around the corner, we can expect some new options. Whilst the current cards have all been released they are still powerful and can be a great choice to buy.

If these Amazon Prime Day graphics card deals aren’t quite for you we have a selection of other sales you can check out.

After taking apart and tinkering with the home PC and other electronics, Seb went to study Mechanical Engineering at the University of Manchester to try and explore everything in parts. After he graduated he realised how different the adult world was and decided to pursue work in the tech industry after spending too much time playing games (mostly CS:GO), keeping up with everything tech, and being everyone’s go-to for PCs.

