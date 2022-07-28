Close to 1 in 10 cars sold in S'pore in 2022 so far was electric, Tesla most popular choice – Mothership.sg

Search
Search
News
Covid-19
Lifestyle
Lifestyle News
Hot Deals
Trending
Drama
Things To Eat
Things To Do
Stories Of Us
Celebrity
Heartwarming
Travel
Videos
Abroad
Weekend
Environment
+ More
Parliament
Perspectives
History
GE2020
Careers
Search
News
Covid-19
Lifestyle
Lifestyle News
Hot Deals
Trending
Drama
Things To Eat
Things To Do
Stories Of Us
Celebrity
Heartwarming
Travel
Videos
Abroad
Weekend
Environment
+ More
Parliament
Perspectives
History
GE2020
Careers
Search
← Back
This is more than 20 times the rate of EV adoption in 2020.
| July 26, 2022, 06:31 PM
01 July 2022 – 31 August 2022
Across Singapore
Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Almost 10 per cent of cars sold in Singapore over the past six months have been electric vehicles (EVs).
According to the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) latest figures, 16,567 new cars were registered in the first half of 2022.
Out of these, 1,488 of them were EVs, reported The Straits Times.
More than 20 times increase from 2020
Singapore has been accelerating its efforts to decarbonise land transport.
Minister for Transport S Iswaran said at Temasek Ecosperity Week in June that new electric car registrations accounted for 8.4 per cent of all new car registrations in the first five months of 2022.
He added that this is more than twice the rate in 2021, and over 20 times that in 2020.
Nonetheless, he expects this momentum to gather pace.
Switching from Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) to electric halves the carbon footprint of the vehicle, which is further minimised with the growing proportion of renewables in Singapore’s energy mix, said Iswaran.
To encourage EV adoption, the government aims to have 2,000 public housing car parks equipped with EV chargers by 2025, and a network of 60,000 chargers by 2030.
This is part of Singapore’s goal to have all vehicles run on cleaner energy by 2040.
Tesla was top EV choice
In the first half of 2022, 315 Teslas were registered in Singapore.
In a ST infographic, it was shown that Tesla was the most popular EV brand, followed by Chinese manufacturer BYD and BMW.
Model 3, Tesla’s main seller, is priced around S$113,245, excluding the Certificate of Entitlement (COE).
The only other model currently available for order in Singapore, Tesla Y, recently debuted in July.
It is Tesla’s first mass-market SUV and prices start from S$142,471 and S$190,195 — including all EV incentives but exclusive of COE — for the Model Y (rear-wheel drive) and Model Y Performance, respectively.
Top images by S Iswaran/Facebook and Tesla/Facebook.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.
The executions were the first since the military coup in Myanmar in February 2021.
July 26, 2022, 06:08 PM
Eats, drinks, and leaves.
July 26, 2022, 05:57 PM
Eat good, feel good.
July 26, 2022, 05:14 PM
Nice.
July 26, 2022, 05:02 PM
Including "thermal comfort infrastructure" to manage daytime temperatures.
July 26, 2022, 04:42 PM
Her family includes 11 children, 32 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
July 26, 2022, 03:59 PM
Yang starred as Eddie Huang in the popular Asian-American sitcom "Fresh Off The Boat", which ran until 2020.
July 26, 2022, 03:32 PM
The future is here.
July 26, 2022, 02:50 PM
The farm has 120 types of plant varieties, including fruits, veggies and edible weeds.
July 26, 2022, 01:58 PM
Both clubs were also charged over the conduct of their teams.
July 26, 2022, 01:57 PM
About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy
Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.