Netflix Free Subscription: Cheapest Broadband and Postpaid Plans that Offer Free Netflix Membership – MySmartPrice

Many operators offer a bunch of OTT apps these days along with mobile recharge packs as well as broadband plans. Some of the most common OTT apps include Amazon Prime and, Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions. With most broadband and postpaid plans, the Netflix plan is available as a free addition as a part of upper-tier or premium plans only.
This is not a surprise as, among all the major OTT subscriptions, Netflix is the most premium one and thus, you will have to be on a top-tier plan to avail of this. Netflix offers a lot of exclusive movies and series and if you don’t want to spend extra money on yet another subscription, you can take a look at the following cheapest plans across the different providers that offer free Netflix subscriptions along with the plan.
In this guide, we will take a look at how one can get free Netflix subscriptions with the cheapest plans on Jio PostPaidPlus Plans, Jio Fiber, Vodafone Idea Postpaid, Airtel postpaid plans, and Airtel Xstream Broadband Plans. Also, we will check out how to activate this free Netflix plan on your devices.
This is the cheapest postpaid plan from Jio. Priced at Rs 399, this pack offers 75 GB of 4G data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS/day. It comes with 200GB of data rollover. This plan comes with a Netflix subscription, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV, Jio Security, and Jio Cloud.
This plan comes with a Netflix subscription, Prime Video, a free add-on connection, Disney+ Hotstar, and the Xtreme app. For Rs 1,199 monthly rental, you get 150GB data rollover, and 100 SMS per day. As usual, you get unlimited local and STD calls.
With this Vodafone Idea pack, you get access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, 6-month ad-free Hungama music in Vi App, ZEE 5 Premium movies, and shows on Vi Movies and TV app. You get 100 SMS per month and unlimited calls. In addition, you also get access to International and Domestic airport lounges at no extra cost – 4 times per year (including 1 International) and 7 days International roaming pack worth Rs 2,999.
This plan comes with lock-in for the first 6 months. In case you change your plan to any other Postpaid plan or port out of Vi or migrate to Prepaid within 6 months of activating REDX, you will be charged a one-time exit fee of Rs 3,000.
JioFiber’s Rs 1,499 plan offers a Netflix subscription along with Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Voot Select. This plan is valid for 30 days and you get 300 Mbps speed, unlimited calls (Jio landline number), and unlimited data.
With this plan on Airtel broadband, you get Netflix and other OTT apps like Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Xtreme Premium, VIP service, Apollo, Fast tag, and Wynk premium subscription. For Rs 1,498, you get up to 300Mbps speed, unlimited data, and unlimited calls.
To activate Netflix on Airtel broadband plans, users should log in to the Airtel Thanks app and head to the Discover Thanks Benefit tab and search for Netflix. Next, tap on the Claim button to activate the Netflix subscription. To complete the procedure, users will be taken to the Netflix site.
In order to avail of Netflix service under the Offer, Customers need to initiate the activation from their account on the MyJio app or Website. And, then customers will then have to sign into their Netflix subscription account or sign up for a Netflix subscription account with Netflix by completing the Netflix activation process.
Vodafone Idea users will have to install the Vi app and go to the Plan benefits section and claim the offer.
