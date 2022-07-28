NFL+ | Live games and more, on the go – NFL.com

Ads

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on the go on your phone or tablet.

With NFL+ Premium, you can watch football on your schedule with full and condensed replays of every game.

Need even more football? With NFL+, watch NFL library programming on demand, without ads.

NFL+ has your gameday covered. With an NFL+ subscription, you get access to:

· Live out-of-market preseason games across devices

· Live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet

· Live game audio (home, away & national calls) for every game of the season

· NFL library programming on-demand, ad-free

With an NFL+ Premium subscription, you get all the features of NFL+ with the added benefits of full & condensed game replays and Coaches Film.

You can sign up for NFL+ at nfl.com/plus or through the NFL App on your mobile device, Smart TV, or connected device. From there, you can login to your NFL.com account or create a new one, and then subscribe to NFL+.

No, your NFL.com account is used to manage your NFL+ subscription as well.

NFL+ provides access to the live Regular Season and Postseason games that are available in your local TV market, from Kickoff to Super Bowl LVII. Regular season and postseason games are generally available on your phone or tablet. NFL+ also includes live out-of-market preseason games as well as live audio from every game of the season, on any device. With an NFL+ Premium subscription, you can watch full and condensed replays of every game on your schedule.

Yes! With NFL+, you can watch Playoff games, the Pro Bowl, and Super Bowl LVII live on your phone or tablet. With an NFL+ Premium subscription, you can also watch full or condensed replays of these games across devices.

With an NFL+ Premium subscription, you can access full and condensed replays of all current season games right after the conclusion of the applicable game’s telecast.

To access a game replay from within NFL+:

You will see options to watch either the full or condensed replay of that game.

You can find more FAQs and answers here: https://support.nfl.com/hc/en-us. For full terms and conditions, visit https://www.nfl.com/legal/subscriptions_terms.

