How To Change Your TikTok Username – Bustle

So, you signed up for TikTok only to realize that your AIM screen name-esque username is far too cheugy for a Gen Z-centric app. Or, you realized that your autogenerated username — @user[insert a million random numbers here] — is not making you very memorable on people’s FYP. Maybe you’ve decided that your Foodie TikTok is rebranding into a “Healing Girl Summer” video diary, and the first step of healing is realizing that you’ve outgrown your punny handle. Whatever the reason, you may be wondering how to change your TikTok username.

Though editing your TikTok profile is often pretty simple, it can be a bit more difficult to navigate a new app interface. Since the budding app is always receiving updates, you might notice you don’t know your way around your Settings quite like you do on Instagram or Facebook.

Since your username impacts the specific URL associated with your TikTok profile, it’s important that your username feels true to you. And, with loads of content and niches out there in the TikTok terrain, a username can also be a great way to make yourself stand out amongst the endless chatter. Here’s everything you need to know about changing your TikTok username.

Before you get started, it’s important to note that you are only able to change your TikTok username once every 30 days. So, if your handle is more of an impulsive internet identity crisis, it might be best to wait until you’re sure about that @FeralPharb365 handle.

When you’re ready to turn a new leaf, head to your profile by clicking the person icon in the bottom right of your screen on the app. Tap the “Edit Profile” button above your bio, then tap Username from the list of profile settings.

Here, you’ll be able to type in your new username. Tap “Save” in the top right corner, then click the “Set username” button. Once you’ve saved your new username, your profile and URL will reflect the change.

