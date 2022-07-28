Why Ethereum Classic (ETC) Leads Crypto Market In Latest Week With 16% Surge – NewsBTC

Ads

As the crypto market trended to the downside, Ethereum Classic (ETC) took advantage. The original Ethereum blockchain records double-digit profits across multiple timeframes and seems on track for future appreciation.

Related Reading | Cardano Moves In The Red With The Market, Can The Price Of ADA Stay Above $0.46?

At the time of writing, Ethereum Classic (ETC) trades at $30 with a 27% profit in the past day and a 20% profit over the past week. Data from Coingecko indicates that ETC’s price has been the best performing asset in the sector followed by Lido DAO (LDO).

This cryptocurrency records a higher increase than ETC’s price in the past 24 hours with 41% profits. Ethereum Classic has outperformed it in the past week, but it’s noteworthy that these two cryptocurrencies are rallying.

Lido DAO is a platform that offers users Ethereum (ETH) staking services. This allows retail investors to lock their ETH and receive a portion of the rewards from the upcoming Proof-of-Stake (PoS) migration without meeting the 30 ETH requirement.

On the other hand, Ethereum Classic (ETC) is perceived as the alternative for ETH miners for when this blockchain completes its migration to a PoS consensus. This process is set to be completed in September 2022, with “The Merge”.

An event that will combine Ethereum’s execution layer with its consensus layer, ETH core developers only recently announced a fix tentative data for its mainnet launch. The blockchain has seen two successful implementations of “The Merge” on major Ethereum testnets.

This event represents the end of the ETH mining sector as it exists today. The PoS blockchain will validate transactions with a different mechanism.

Thus, miners will have to scramble to secure other Proof-of-Work (PoW) networks, like Ethereum Classic. As the chances of “The Merge” mainnet implementation increase, ETC’s price seems likely to follow.

Related Reading | Dogecoin Seen Doubling In Price, Despite Shedding 10% In Last 7 Days

Data from Material Indicators shows an increase in buying pressure from investors with bid orders of around $1,000. This spike was recorded close to “The Merge” tentative mainnet launch announcement.

NewsBTC is a cryptocurrency news service that covers bitcoin news today, technical analysis & forecasts for bitcoin price and other altcoins. Here at NewsBTC, we are dedicated to enlightening everyone about bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

We cover BTC news related to bitcoin exchanges, bitcoin mining and price forecasts for various cryptocurrencies.

Crypto Prices from Nomics

© 2021 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved.

© 2021 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved.

source