Italy's antitrust probes Samsung over alleged unfair commercial practices – Reuters

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

MILAN, July 27 (Reuters) – Italy's antitrust authority said on Wednesday it had opened an investigation against Samsung in Italy and two other companies over alleged misleading and aggressive commercial practices.

The regulator said it was looking into the deals offered by the companies to customers seeking to buy new mobile phones while selling their used devices as not enough nor adequate information was being supplied.

On Tuesday officials from the watchdog searched the offices of the companies involved, it added in the statement.

