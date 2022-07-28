Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Google Pixel 6a, Redmi K50i, Nothing phone (1), iPhone 13 Pro, And More – Gizbot

Ads

Nothing Phone (1) has been one of the most trending smartphones for the past few weeks. While the phone has launched now, it has still been trending across the globe even now. For the same, we have brought forward the Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones list. The list includes many new devices as well as a few old ones. Here’s all you need to know about Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones in India.

The Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones list includes the Nothing Phone (1) as mentioned above. It also includes some new devices like the Redmi K50i that recently arrived in India. Apart from these, the smartphone list here includes mostly older phones. For instance, the Redmi Note 11 is a trending phone.

The list of Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones also includes many devices from Samsung. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G has been trending for a while now. Plus, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and the Galaxy A13 are trending devices.

Apart from these, flagships like the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max are also on the list of Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones. Speaking of Apple, the iPhone XR has also been trending for a while now. One also can’t miss the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, which has been trending in the Indian phone market for a while.

Nothing Phone (1) Key Specs 6.55-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with Nothing OS

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 50MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Key Specs 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Ads Key Specs 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Key Specs 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Key Specs 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz)

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Xiaomi 12S Ultra Key Specs 6.73-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB / 12GB LPPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 12

50MP + 48MP + 48MP Rear Camera

32MP RGBW front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,860 mAh (Typical) battery Redmi K50i Key Specs 6.6″ FHD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) LCD screen

MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5nm SoC with Mali-G610 6-core GPU

6GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G, Wi-Fi 6

5,080 mAh battery Apple iPhone XR Key Specs 6.1 Inch Liquid Retina HD LCD Display

Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic

3GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP67 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Li-Ion 2,942 mAh, non-removable Battery Samsung Galaxy A13 Key Specs 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-V LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with OneUI 3.1

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

