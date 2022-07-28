Tax Stimulus checks: See the 14 states that are sending out tax rebate payments – Marca English

Ads

They will send up to $850 to some taxpayers.

While gas and food prices continue to be on a rise, Americans are waiting for the federal government to issue a stimilus check to help them fight inflation.

Unfortunately for them, this isn’t likely to happen soon, as Congress hasn’t garnered the necessary support to advance a proposal like that one.

The residents of fourteen states will receive a special tax rebate that’s been already approved bye their state legislature or governors office.

The amount awarded to taxpayers varies from state to state, as well as the eligibility for their citizens.

California

Due to a surplus in the state budget’s funds, individual taxpayers making up to $75,000 a year will receive a $350 dollar payment in October, while couples that report up to $150,000 anually are getting $700.

Individual residents who’s yearly income is between $75,000 and $150,000 are awarded a $200 payment, with couples getting up to $400.

Some eligible households will also receive the benefit of $350 for their qualifying dependants.

Colorado

Taxpayers that filed their tax return by June 30, will receive around $500 sometime in September.

According to the State’s Department of Revenue, the final amount will depend on the status of state revenue by then.

Delaware

Starting May, Delaware taxpayers that had filed their 2020 state tax got what they called a “relief rebate” of $300.

If you haven’t filed your 2020 tax return you’re still eligible to get this state’s rebate.

You can check your status at the Delaware Department of Finance.

Georgia

If you’ve filed both your 2020 and 2021 tax returns, are eligible to receive rebates depending on your filing status. You receive a payment of $250 for individual filers, $375 as a head of a household or a $500 payment for those marriages that file jointly.

Your payment might be lower if you owe income tax or have due payments, such as delinquent child support.

Hawaii

Payments will be for $100 and $300 for taxpayers in this state.

It’s simple if you make less than $100,000 a year, then you get $300, otherwise your only getting a $100 rebate

The state has plans to begin processing this payments in August, according to the Hawaii Department of Taxation.

Idaho

Idahoans are eligible to receive a $75 rebate or 12% of their 2020 Idaho state taxes, whichever is greater.

These payments are being processed since March, and taxpayers were required to have filed their 2020 and 2021 tax year returns.

Illinois

Residents making less than $200,000 individually or less than $400,000 when they file jointly, have a $50 rebate available.

If you have dependants, you can be granted additional $100 each, with up to three dependants per household.

Indiana

Taxpayers that file their 2021 tax return are eligible to receive a $125 tax refund, while couples that file jointly could get $250.

This state doesn’t have a maximum income limit to qualify for this program, but residents have had to file their 2021 state tax return by April 18, 2022 to be eligible.

Maine

This is the biggest payment handed right know throughout the United States, as taxpayers that have an income below $100,000 in their filings are receiving an $850 direct relief payment.

Couples that file jointly and are below the $200,000 annual income will receive a total of $1,700.

If a resident hasn’t filed their 2021 tax return, they’re still able to do so before October 31, and still be able to claim the payment, according to Governor Janet Mills.

New Jersey

Starting July 2, 2022 this state started sending almost 1 million taxpayers, a one time rebate check worth up to $500.

New Mexico

Taxpayers who’ve filed their 2021 state return will be sent a rebate for $250 if as an individual they earn less than $75,000 per year, while joint filers have to declare under $150,000 to qualify.

In addition, another rebate will be issued in the state to all taxpayers, as single filers will receive $500 and joint filers $1,000.

This rebate was split into two payments, the first was delivered during June and it’s expected to come in August.

Minnesota

Frontline workers that worked over 120 hours in Minnesota between March 15, 2020 and June 30, 2021 are eligible to receive a one time payment of $750.

Residents can apply for this payment until July 22.

Workers that had direct Covid-19 patient responsibilities must had have an income below $175,000 between December 2019 and January 2022, while those without direct patient responsabilities had to have an income below $85,000 during those same months.

South Carolina

Some taxpayers in the state will be granted a one time payment of up to $800, but details on how the payment will be delivered haven’t been released by the state’s legislature.

Virginia

The state will issue a tax rebate worth $250 for individual taxpayers, while those who file jointly sill be granted a $500 payment.

Payments will start to be issued starting late September, according to the Virginia Department of Taxation.

