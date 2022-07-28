How to block and unblock phone numbers on an iPhone or Android smartphone – The Indian Express

Ads

The smartphone is an invention that truly changed the course of the 21st century, helping us stay in touch with people who could be halfway around the world with a few screen taps. But sometimes, with some people, that is the last thing you want. This is why iPhones and Android smartphones come with a feature that allows you to block contacts. Here is how you can block and unblock selected contacts on your iPhone or Android device.

Go to your phone’s Settings and tap on “Phone”

Tap on “Blocked Contacts”

Tap the “Add New” option

Select the contacts that you want by entering their name or scrolling down the list

Go to Settings and then go to “Phone”

Tap on “Blocked Contacts”

Tap “Edit” on the top right corner

Tap the “Remove” icon (red coloured minus sign) next to the contact you want to unblock

Tap Unblock to confirm, then tap “Done” on the upper right corner

Open the Phone app

Tap on the three vertical dots (More)

Hit “Settings”

Go down to “Call blocking settings”

Hit “Blocked numbers”

Tap the + icon on the top right

Enter the number you want to block

Alternatively, you can click on a number from your call history or contacts, and go to the “More” menu to block a contact directly from there

Open the Phone app

Tap on More (three vertical dots)

Tap on “Settings”

Go to “Call blocking settings”

Select “Blocked numbers”

Go to the number you want to unblock and hit the “X” icon next to it.

Do note that some of these steps could be different depending on your device manufacturer and the version of your Android operating system .

