The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Apple iPad tablets – CBS News

Ads

Watch CBS News

By Kaylyn McKenna

July 11, 2022 / 10:22 AM / Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 starts tomorrow, but there’s no need to wait if you’re shopping for a new Apple iPad tablet. Amazon already has several iPad models on sale now, including the iPad Air, iPad Pro and iPad Mini.

If you’re looking to buy a new Apple iPad, this is likely your best chance until Black Friday 2022. Here are the top Amazon Prime Day deals on iPad tablets.

Top products in this article

Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $679 (reduced from $749)

Apple iPad Mini 6 (64 GB) (space gray), $409 (reduced from $499)

Apple iPad Pro 5 (128 GB) (space gray), $699 (reduced from $799)

An iPad is a great tablet for Apple enthusiasts. Apple iPad tablets support most iPhone apps and features, including Apple TV+ and Apple Books.

The iPad is great for reading, drawing digital art, browsing the internet and streaming your favorite shows. You can even add a Bluetooth keyboard, and use it as a portable laptop. (The powerful iPad Pro, in particular, is well-suited for this.)

Here’s a look at great deals on Apple iPads and other Apple products that you can get right now on Amazon. And don’t forget: You can shop great Apple Watch deals, Apple Macbook deals, Apple AirTag deals and Apple AirPod deals on Amazon Prime Day 2022, as well.

There are deals right now for each of Apple’s iPad product lines for Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Note: Apple iPad prices tend to vary by color, the amount of memory storage, and connectivity (i.e., you can buy a version that only connects via Wi-Fi, or one that connects via either Wi-Fi or cellular service). To make things easy on you, we’ve highlighted one price for each item.

The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple’s iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.

Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad 9 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (space gray), $299 (reduced from $329)

Apple iPad 9 (256GB) (space gray), $429 (reduced from $479)

Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple’s protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle’s on sale on Amazon, too!

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $378 (reduced from $398)

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model thanks to Apple’s turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple’s Liquid Retina display.

Available in five colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Air 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (space gray), $559 (reduced from $599)

Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $679 (reduced from $749)

The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip with neural engine technology. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers.

Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with the Apple’s external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.

Available in four colors; prices vary. The sale price listed below is for the purple iPad Mini 6 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad Mini 6 (64 GB) (purple), $409 (reduced from $499)

Apple’s high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features an 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It’s compatible with Apple’s Magic Keyboard.

Available in two colors; prices vary.

As with other iPad models, the iPad Pro 5 with cellular connectivity is more expensive than the Wi-Fi-only device. But if 5G is the connection you’re craving, then the extra expense may be worth it.

The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Pro 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.



Apple iPad Pro 5 (128 GB) (space gray), $699 (reduced from $799)

Apple iPad Pro 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $849 (reduced from $899)

Once you’ve found the perfect iPad, be sure to protect it with a top-rated cover. Here are the best-rated accessories for the Apple iPad, including the Apple Pencil 2 and Apple Smart Folio cover.

The Apple Pencil is designed for drawing or writing on the Apple iPad. The second-generation device is the latest Apple Pencil. It is compatible with all the latest models of the iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad Mini.

Apple Pencil 2, $129

The older, first generation Apple Pencil is also available at Amazon.

Apple Pencil, $99

If you want to add a keyboard to your iPad, consider Apple’s Magic Keyboard. It connects to the iPad through Bluetooth.

Apple Magic Keyboard, $99

The Apple Smart Folio protects the front and back of your iPad. When you open the Smart Folio, your iPad will automatically wake. Smart Folio covers are available for all sizes and models of the Apple iPad. Prices may vary by color.

Apple Smart Folio for iPad Pro (12.9″), $99

Apple Smart Folio for iPad Air (10.9″), $79

Apple Smart Folio for iPad mini (8.3″), $59

Amazon will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, if you’re a new customer. That means you can sign up for Amazon Prime today, start enjoying all the benefits now, and enjoy most Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals without having to pay.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

Amazon Prime Day 2022 has some great deals. The online retailer is slashing prices on a bunch of products right now. Here are all of our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups:

Amazon Prime Day deals at Amazon:

Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple tech:

Amazon Prime Day deals on top tech brands

Amazon Prime Day deals on computers, monitors and accessories:

Amazon Prime Day deals on TVs:

Amazon Prime Day deals on cameras and home security:

Amazon Prime Day headphone and speaker deals:

Amazon Prime Day furniture deals:

Amazon Prime Day apparel deals:

Amazon Prime Day cleaning and home deals:

Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals:

Amazon Prime Day travel deals:

Amazon Prime Day health and fitness deals:

Amazon Prime Day deals on toys and games:

Competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sales from other retailers:

First published on June 28, 2022 / 1:32 PM

The Justice Department’s probe into the events of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol assault now includes questions to witnesses about communications of people close to Trump and his re-election campaign.

The lawsuit alleges four employees dressed as Sesame Street characters ignored Quinton Burns, his daughter Kennedi Burns and other Black guests during the meet-and-greet on June 18.

The 15-year-old suspected gunman was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sprite’s current packaging contains green polyethylene terephthalate, a recycled material that cannot be recycled into new bottles.

Today, women still make up just 22% of FBI special agents.

“Questions about Meta’s leadership” contributed to the decline, said Raj Shah, a managing partner at Publicis Sapient.

About half of all senior men and women living alone are either in poverty or struggle to afford essentials.

House probe finds AR-15-style weapons are sold on credit and marketed to young men “to prove their manliness.”

At a bodega in the Bronx, the price for New Yorkers’ favorite breakfast sandwich has increased by $2.

“Extraordinary” rate hike comes on the heels of another sharp increase in June. That means debt is about to get more expensive.

The Justice Department’s probe into the events of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol assault now includes questions to witnesses about communications of people close to Trump and his re-election campaign.

Prosecutors agreed to drop the charges against George Tanios and said a plea deal was extended to his codefendant.

The announcement came hours after the passage of a bill incentivizing semiconductor chip production.

The secretary of state said securing the Americans’ release remains a “top priority” for the U.S.

Gun industry executives told Congress that murderers are to blame for mass shootings, not firearms.

Mississippi is the first state to spot the Burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria in its soil.

The amoeba, also known as Naegleria fowleri, was found in the Lake of Three Fires.

House probe finds AR-15-style weapons are sold on credit and marketed to young men “to prove their manliness.”

Dr. Celine Gounder, editor at large at Kaiser Health News, joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss improved COVID vaccines mentioned at a recent White House summit she attended.

In an exclusive interview, “CBS Evening News” anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell sits down with Indiana obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Caitlin Bernard. According to state records, Bernard provided a medical abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from neighboring Ohio – a state that bans abortion after six weeks without exceptions for rape or incest.

Russian forces have launched massive missile strikes on the Kyiv and the Chernihiv regions, areas that haven’t been targeted in weeks.

Experts say Pyongyang will likely intensify its threats against the Washington and Seoul as the allies prepare to expand summertime military exercises.

More than 150,000 Native children in Canada were taken from their homes and placed in church-run schools in an effort to isolate them from the influence of their families and culture.

Former U.S. servicemen are teaching Ukrainian soldiers first aid and how to use weapons.

The secretary of state said securing the Americans’ release remains a “top priority” for the U.S.

They’ve been rotating as hosts since Mike Richards exited the show amid controversy​ after a short tenure as the late Alex Trebek​’s replacement.

The judge noted their conservatorship was over. A lawyer for the elder Spears said he’ll seek an appellate review of that and two other decisions by the judge.

Beloved actor and director Tony Dow died at 77 after a battle with cancer. He was best known for playing Wally Cleaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver.”

One of these shows could be your next binge obsession.

“To look like me and sound like me is to have all the gifts of the culture, the gods, the fates, and the people I’ve loved, and loved me in return.”

“Questions about Meta’s leadership” contributed to the decline, said Raj Shah, a managing partner at Publicis Sapient.

Swimply lets private pool owners rent them by the hour, while helping people beat the heat.

As high temperatures become more common, Phoenix is cooling down its streets by coating them in sealant that reflects the hot desert sun. Ben Tracy takes a look.

Twitter reported lower-than-expected earnings in the second quarter of the year as it continues to battle with Elon Musk over the deal to buy the social media company. Jon Swartz, senior reporter at MarketWatch, joins CBS News to discuss.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook’s parent company Meta, will join other tech executives in being deposed over the Cambridge Analytica scandal. CBS News tech reporter Dan Patterson joined Christina Ruffini and Elaine Quijano to discuss.

While it will largely burn up on return, there remains a slight risk of fragments causing damage or casualties.

Domestic cats have a harmful impact on biodiversity given the number of birds and mammals they hunt and kill, a top scientists says.

Firefighters said they were making progress against the Oak Fire in California. Beth Pratt, who lives in Midpines, California, near where the fire is burning, says it’s “the scariest” she has experienced in the 25 years she’s lived in the area. Pratt works for the National Wildlife Federation and told CBS News’ Vladimir Duthiers and Jericka Duncan about what it’s like living so close to the wildfire and the impact it has on wildlife.

Firefighters are working around the clock as hot and dry conditions fuel California’s largest wildfire. CBS News anchors Lana Zak and Tanya Rivero spoke with Calfire public information officer Hector Vasquez about the efforts to contain the Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park.

The large hornets are known for decimating honeybee hives and delivering painful stings to humans.

Larry Rudolph said he and his wife agreed to stay married in 2000 but pursue sexual relationships with other people.

The 15-year-old suspected gunman was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Principal Mandy Gutierrez was placed on administrative leave with pay this week.

Prosecutors have said Crimo, 21, admitted to the shooting when police arrested him following an hours long search on July 4.

Azsia Johnson, 20, was walking with their baby down a street on New York City’s Upper East Side last month when she was shot in the head.

While it will largely burn up on return, there remains a slight risk of fragments causing damage or casualties.

The announcement may be part of Moscow’s maneuvering to win relief from Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine.

SpaceX has launched nearly 3,000 Starlink internet satellites as it builds a globe-spanning network.

SpaceX is on pace to launch more than 50 Falcon 9s by the end of the year.

The long-awaited launch will send an unpiloted Orion crew capsule on a test flight beyond the moon and back.

One of these shows could be your next binge obsession.

In February 2019 a fatal boat crash took the life of the teen when friend Paul Murdaugh allegedly drunkenly crashed his family’s boat. In 2021, after Paul was murdered, investigators began to take a closer look at the Murdaugh family.

Concerts are back on track, with rock, heavy metal, country and hip hop artists returning to live performances.

Looking for something fresh to watch? Here are the top films available on the streaming platform.

If you work in one of these industries, you already know the risks.

Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer say they’ve reached a deal on health care, energy and tax legislation, with a vote expected next week. After weeks of delays and growing criticism against the federal government, health officials say about 800,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine will soon be available to go to hard-hit areas. And they’ve been doing it for a while, and now, “Jeopardy!” says Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split hosting duties for good.

Airspace technology is a modern global logistics company that is revolutionising the transit sector through the use of proprietary algorithms and machine learning technology, to streamline innovative and sustainable solutions for time-critical Shipments. The company contributed heavily to the roll out of COVID-19 testing equipment and PPE, impacting approximately 244,943 lives through critical health care systems. Unmatched transparency on shipments is at the forefront of the company’s business model, their dedicated team of experts are committed to providing best-in-class customer service.

Morrow Sodali, a global leader in strategic ESG advisory and stakeholder engagement solutions, enables corporations to better handle the key issues facing them today through tailored advisory services on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, contested M&A and activism situations, and timely shareholder intelligence. By leveraging technology with our 50 years of industry experience, Morrow Sodali is raising the industry standard and empowering companies to achieve their ESG objectives.

Apex Group, a pioneering global financial services provider, is shifting the equilibrium of the financial services sector with their commitment to enabling positive change and shining a spotlight on ESG. With a dedicated ESG product offering for their clients and Apex Group’s own initiatives, they are leading the way in showing how businesses can have a lasting and beneficial impact on people and the planet.

Break today’s status quo to improve tomorrow’s decisions. The turbulence of recent times has driven the market to adopt increasing agility to facilitate dynamism in trade on a global scale. This series showcases the leaders and businesses who have adapted and modernized their strategies to respond to the current instability.

Copyright ©2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

source