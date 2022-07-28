Galaxy S10 Lite May 2022 security update is now available – SamMobile – Samsung news

Ads

The Galaxy S10 Lite, Samsung’s only Galaxy S smartphone that was powered by a Snapdragon chip globally, is joining the ranks of many other Samsung smartphones that have received the May 2022 security update. The Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10 5G have already received a similar update, and the Galaxy S10 Lite is now joining the party.

A new firmware, with version number G770FXXS6GVE2, is rolling out to the S10 Lite in Spain, and it should make its way to other markets soon. Other than the latest security fixes, the update brings no changes to the device, so it’s a pretty boring release for anyone who isn’t that worried about their phone’s security.

The Galaxy S10 Lite will probably get similarly boring updates until it’s time for Android 13. Yes, the Galaxy S10 Lite is eligible for Android 13 as it launched with Android 10 and is promised three OS upgrades. In fact, it will be the only Galaxy S10 smartphone that will get Android 13 (and One UI 5.0). The other Galaxy S10 models launched running Android Pie, so their time in the limelight ended with the Android 12 update.

Galaxy S10 Lite owners can try downloading the latest update over the air from the phone’s Settings » Software update menu. Alternatively, they can do a manual upgrade using the latest firmware file available from our archive or try using Samsung Smart Switch on a Windows or Mac PC.

