UTAH STATE MOBILE TICKET INFORMATION – Utah State Aggies

Utah State’s mobile app includes the addition of built-in mobile ticketing. Fans now have access to tickets and parking via their mobile device.

As part of our ongoing effort to enhance our fan experience and improve safety at all of our venues, we are excited to deliver a convenient way for fans to access tickets and parking passes for every Aggie home event directly on their smartphone.

The Utah State Aggies mobile app will be the easiest and most convenient way for fans to access their Aggie ticket account. To save time at the venue, fans are encouraged to save tickets and parking to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay apps prior to arrival on game day.

While the Utah State Aggies app is the easiest way for a fan to access their tickets and parking, fans can also visit UtahStateAggies.com/MyAccount on their mobile browser and log in with their email or Aggie tickets account number and password. At that point fans will be able to manage their online account from their smartphone.

The Utah State Aggies App is available in both the App Store and Google Play Store. New users can search Utah State Athletics in the App Store or Google Play Store, or you can download the app at the APPLE APP STORE for your iPhone or on GOOGLE PLAY on your Android device.

Please check out the FAQ below for more information. If fans still need assistance please contact us at 1-888-USTATE-1 and a ticket office representative will be able to assist you with any questions.

MOBILE TICKET GUIDE (PDF)

MOBILE TICKET FAQ

We know this is a big change. Please check out our step-by-step guide here

Search Utah State Athletics on the Apple App Store or on Google Play. Or, just tap here: (Apple or Android)

Beginning with the 2021-22 athletics season, all advanced purchased season and single game tickets for all ticketed sports at Utah State University will be distributed via mobile delivery. To requests printed season tickets, please contact our ticket office at 1-888-USTATE-1.

Moving to mobile ticketing provides a safer and contactless entry for all fans and staff at our home events. The benefits of mobile tickets include:

Tickets will be viewable in your account 2-3 weeks before the start of the sport season(s) in which you hold tickets. Once the tickets are available on accounts, the ticket holder of record will receive an email letting them know.

If you do not already have it – download the Utah State University app (Apple or Android) and select the ticket icon on the bottom menu. Then log in with your ticket account information and you will find all active tickets for the season. You then can click on the ticket, open it and scan it to get into the game. To save time at the gate fans are encouraged to save their tickets from their app to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay apps. Fans can also access their tickets via a mobile browser by going to UtahStateAggies.com/MyAccount

Season parking passes will also be found on your mobile device and will work the same way as tickets. Passes will be found in your Utah State app. Simply scan directly from the app or to save time you can add your passes to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay apps.

There is Wi-Fi available in and around our venues but we suggest downloading tickets and parking to Apple Wallet or Google Pay apps prior to arriving at the venue to avoid Wi-Fi or cell service issues. Once tickets are successfully downloaded to Apple Wallet or Google Pay apps, Wi-Fi is not required to access tickets and/or parking.

Each individual will need a ticket to enter the venue. Tickets can be transferred to each member of your party prior to your arrival by utilizing the Utah State University app. This will allow you and your party the convenience of entering at your own time.

No. To reduce fraud and counterfeiting, screenshots of your mobile ticket or pictures of your barcode will not be valid for entry.

That can usually be solved by turning your screen brightness to the highest setting.

Yes, every ticket tied to your account will be loaded into your mobile app. Tickets can be viewed by swiping left or right on your smartphone once you open the event. If your whole party is not arriving at the same time, we recommend transferring tickets to each member of your party for easiest access entering the venue.

If someone coming with you has a smartphone, before heading to the venue you can transfer the tickets to them via the App or UtahStateAggies.com/MyAccount. One smartphone can be used to scan multiple tickets and provide both parties access to the game.

If you do not own a smartphone, please contact the Utah State Ticket Office for further assistance Monday through Friday (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) at (888) USTATE-1.

On event days, please visit the main ticket office location at that venue for assistance.

No. A mobile ticket barcode cannot be transferred to paper. Any barcodes transferred to paper will not be acceptable for entrance into our venues.

Tickets purchased through StubHub are separate from tickets purchased through Utah State. StubHub offers mobile tickets through the StubHub app that can be scanned from a smartphone on game day. Any questions regarding StubHub purchases should be directed to their customer support. StubHub customer service can be reached via telephone at (866) 788-2482 or online at https://stubhub.custhelp.com/.

For further assistance, please contact the Utah State Ticket Office Monday through Friday (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) at (888) USTATE-1.

TRANSFERRING TICKETS FAQ

Tickets and parking can be transferred via the Utah State App or by visiting UtahStateAggies.com/MyAccount. from your mobile device. Simply log into your account and select the ticket(s) or parking pass you wish to transfer and follow the instructions to send a text invitation to a friend or family member to accept the ticket(s).

There is no fee to transfer single game tickets or parking from your online account.

A ticket or parking pass can be transferred more than once. Once it is transferred it will be in the new user’s account and they will have the ability to transfer it if needed. A ticket or parking transfer can be canceled prior to it being completed and accepted by the recipient.

No. The confirmation text message the new ticket holder receives does NOT act as their ticket(s) or parking pass. They will need to click on the link in the text message they receive and then login into their ticket account, or if they do not have an account they will need to create one. Once they have an account they must login to UtahStateAggies.com/MyAccount or their Utah State App to show their mobile ticket or parking pass on their phone.

No, you cannot transfer/sell tickets or parking after the event has begun.

Yes, transfers automatically expire if not completed within 48 hours of invitation.

For further assistance, please contact the Utah State Ticket Office Monday through Friday (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) at (888) USTATE-1.

