Travel through the solar system at an open-air exhibition in Marbella – Euro Weekly News

By Guest Writer • 27 July 2022 • 15:10

The exhibition runs until September 1 Credit: Marbella Council



It takes place not in a galaxy far, far away but in the Francisco Cuevas Blanco Park in the Puerto Deportivo Virgen del Carmen where you can enjoy Other Worlds.

The exhibition features 40 stunning photographs selected and processed by the North American filmmaker and artist Michael Benson and narrates the history of the stars that populate our solar system.

The images have been obtained from different planetary missions and have been treated by Benson for the exhibition.

He chose original black and white images and then created coloured mosaics that result in a variety of worlds that make up the solar system through photographs of great beauty achieved over six decades of robotic exploration.

“With this exhibition, both the City Council and the La Caixa Foundation want to bring science and culture closer to people outside the usual framework of museums and exhibition halls,” said general director of Culture of Marbella, Carmen Díaz who thanked the foundation “for its commitment to our city and for immersing ourselves in this universe”.

It will be open to the general public 24 hours a day and for those interested to learn more, there will be guided tours on Saturdays at 8 pm.

