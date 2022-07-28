Stray Crash Fix, UE4-Hk_project Game Crash, How To Run Stray On Windows 7, CreateProcess(), LowLevelFatalError, Crackling Audio, Stuttering Fix – RespawnFirst

Ads

Stray has launched for PC and PlayStation and is seeing a pretty good reception from critics and gamers alike. The PC version of the game isn’t very demanding in terms of hardware. However, Stray PC players are experiencing errors and issues with the game like the in-game crash, LowLevelFatalError, CreateProcess(), Components required to run the program UE4-Hk_project Game Crashed, how to run the game on Windows 7, stuttering, crash at launch, and more. Here I have compiled a list of errors that PC players report, along with their fixes and workarounds.

Stray is a unique game that allows players to play as a cute Cat. Being a cat lover myself, I am pretty hyped up about it. However, the PC version of Stray has issues. The most glaring one is the shader compilation stutter that exists throughout the game due to Unreal Engine.

Stray PC players are experiencing errors and issues like the in-game crash, LowLevelFatalError, Components required to run the program, UE4-Hk_project Game Crashed, CreateProcess(), how to run the game on Windows 7, stuttering, crackling audio, crash at launch, and more. The following are the errors that PC players report, along with their fixes and workarounds.

Stray PC players are experiencing the following LowLevelFatalError or UE4-Hk_project Game crashed error message and here is how to fix it.

UE4-Hk_project Game has crashed

LowLevelFatalError [File:Unknown] [Line: 258]

Direct3DDevice->CreateUnorderedAccessView(Texture->GetResource(),&UAVDesc,(ID3D11UnorderedAccessView**)UnorderedAccessView.GetInitReference()) failed

at X:/Jenkins/sharedspace/HK_EngineSources/Engine/Source/Runtime/Windows/D3D11RHI/Private/D3D11UAV.cpp:116

with error E_INVALIDARG

There are multiple reasons behind the UE4-Hk_project game crash or LowLevelFatalError and the following are the fixes.

Go to this link and download the latest version of dxvk. Extract the files, copy the dxgi.dll file and navigate to Stay’s install folder. Right-click Stray in your Steam library > Manage > browse local files. A new window will open with the game files. Paste the dxgi.dll file in the Win64 folder. After that, launch Stray and the UE4-Hk_project Game crashed error will be fixed.

If not, then right-click Stray in your Steam library > properties > type -dx11 under Launch options and press OK. Now launch the game and it should work without the LowLevelFatalError popping up.

If you are experiencing another LowLevelFatalError, it might be due to your system having both dedicated and integrated GPUs. The game isn’t switching to the dedicated GPU, which is causing the LowLevelFatalError.

For Nvidia, open Nvidia Control Panel > Manage 3D Settings > Program Settings > select the game > select “High-performance Nvidia processor” under the preferred graphics option.

AMD GPU owners have to open Radeon Settings > Preferences > Additional Settings > Power > Switchable Graphics Application Settings. Select the game and select the “High-Performance profile” to the game under Graphics Settings. This will fix the Stray LowLevelFatalError.

Your GPU is another possibility behind the LowLevelFatalError in Stray. The GPU could be overclocked, either done by you or factory overclocked. Revert the overclock and the issue will be fixed.

If the GPU isn’t overclocked, try limiting the game’s max FPS to fix the error. Open Nvidia Control Panel > Manage 3D Settings > Program settings > select Stray. Enable the Max FPS limit and set a value for it. As a general rule, cap the game to 30 FPS if your current target is 60 FPS. If your current target is unlocked FPS, then cap the game to 60 FPS. This will reduce the GPU and CPU load and will fix the Stray LowLevelFatalError.

The official system requirements for Stray state that you can only play the game on Windows 10. However, there is a potential workaround that will allow the game to be played on Windows 7.

Downalod DXVK the latest build and extract the files. Follow these instructions and Stray will work on Windows 7.

Stray PC players are reporting that they are experiencing the following CreateProcess() returned 5 error and cannot play the game.

Couldn’t Start:

“C:\Program Files(x86)SteamsteamappscommonStrayHk_ProjectBinariesWin64Stray-Win64-Shipping.exe” HK_project

CreateProcess() returned 5.

The reason why this error is occurring is due to your anti-virus detecting the game’s executable file as a trojan. Either disable real-time protection or exclude the game folder from the anti-virus, I recommend the latter. After that, verify game files using Steam, launch Stray, and it’ll run fine without the CreateProcess() returned 5 error.

Some Stray PC players are reporting that they are unable to launch the game as they get the following error.

The following component (s) are required to run this program: Microsoft Visual C++ Runtime

This error can be easily fixed. All you have to do is install the Visual C++ Redustributeables. Steam automatically downloads it for you. Go to the Steam folder GamesSteamsteamappscommonSteamworks Shared. You’ll find the setups for DirectX and Visual C++. Install the required software and Stray will launch without any error.

PC players are reporting that Stray is crashing while playing and here is how to fix it. One reason behind the Stray in-game crash is the use of third-party tools, software, or even drivers like MSI Afterburner, RGB software for peripherals, drivers for peripherals like HOTAS, and more. Disable any third-party software you are using and the issue will be fixed.

Another reason could be the in-game overlay like Steam in-game overlay or GeForce Experience overlay. Disable any in-game overlay you are using and Stray will stop crashing.

Your GPU could be another reason why the Stray is crashing. Check under “UE4-Hk_project Game Crashed Fix” above to see what GPU tweaks will help you fix the in-game crash.

Stray runs really well on a number of PC but, is plagued with the Unreal Engine’s shader compilation stutter whenever a new area is loaded. Here are some possible workarounds to fix these Stray PC stutters and how to boost FPS.

First, ensure you have installed the latest GPU driver and there is no background process using your PC resources.

Open Nvidia Control panel > Manage 3D Settings > Global Settings. Look for the “Shader cache size” and set a higher value instead of the Driver default. This will potentially fix the Stray PC stutter. If not, then open Steam and right-click Stray in your library > properties > type -dx11 under Launch options and press OK. This will force the game to use DirectX 11 and the stutter will be fixed.

Open Nvidia Control panel > Manage 3D Settings > Program Settings > select Stray and make the following changes.

Anti-aliasing-Gamma Correction – Off

Antialiasing Mode – Application Controlled

Antialiasing Transparency – Off

CUDA GPUs – All

Low Latency Mode – Ultra

Power Management – Prefer Maximum Performance

Shader Cache – On only if you are using an HDD. You don’t need to enable it for an SSD.

Texture filtering – Quality – High Performance

Threaded Optimization – Off

Triple Buffering – Off

Apply these changes and you should notice a boost in the game’s performance.

Stray PC players are reporting that the game is crashing at launch or isn’t starting in some instances. Here is how to fix the Stray crash at launch issue.

Before starting the fixes, make sure you use Windows 10 as the game doesn’t officially support the older OS. However, you can check “How To Run Stray On Windows 7” above to make the game run on Windows 7.

One reason behind the game’s crash at launch issue could be your anti-virus. It might be blocking the game’s executable or other important files. Disable your anti-virus real-time protection or exclude the game folder from it, I recommend the latter. After that, verify game files, launch Stray, and it won’t crash at startup anymore.

If the game is still crashing, right-click Stray in Steam > manage > Browse local files. A new window will open with the game’s files. Locate the game’s executable and launch directly through it. You might get an error similar to vcruntime140_1.dll or MSVCP140.dll Was Not Found. Install/repair the latest Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributables both x64 and x86 versions to fix this issue.

Some PC players are experiencing crackling audio while playing Stray. This can be easily fixed by reducing the audio sample rate to 44100Hz. Open System > Settings > Sound > click on SOund Control Panel. Select your active audio device > properties > Advanced tab > select 16 Bit 44100Hz and press OK. This will fix the Stray crackling audio issue.

That is all for our Stray fixes for errors and issues like LowLevelFatalError, in-game crash, UE4-Hk_project Game Crashed, crash at launch, stuttering, and more. If you are facing errors and issues with other PC games or your PC then also see our hub for commonly occurring PC errors and their fixes.

For windows 7, you must also move the d3d11.dll file into the Win64 folder in your Stray directory. d3d11.dll is found in the same folder as the dxgi.dll file.

I had the Fatal error, it seems there was some error while downloading so i just validated local files from steam and it worked. Enjoy this purrfect game <3

i have the lowfatalerror and i cant seems to find a w64 folder, where can i find it?

