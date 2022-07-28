Marvel Announced Multiple New Shows & Films In The Multiverse Saga! Here's Everything You Need To Know – ELLE India

Ads

MCU fans have a lot to rejoice over as the Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige introduced The Multiverse Saga at the recently-held San Diego Comic-Con. It consists of all the upcoming films and Disney+ shows from Phase Four, Five, and Six. Fans got a preview of its development slate during its star-studded presentation, and boy does it look exciting! Some of these are dropping this year and others between 2023-2025 including two Avengers films that will close the Multiverse Saga in 2025. We get it tho; it’s hard to keep up with this information overload. If you’re having a hard time navigating through which phase is currently going on, or what the term “phase” means in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we break it down for you ahead.

Pay attention–every Marvel film and TV show is related to one another, like a chapter in a book. These chapters are called “phases.” Three phases make one saga. The Infinity Saga closed with The Avengers: Endgame, which also put an end to Phase 3. Keeping up? Great. Now, we’re already in The Multiverse Saga, which means Phase 4 is already underway. ICYMI, Phase 4 started with Disney+ shows WandaVision, Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Hawkeye, interspersed with movies Black Widow, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love & Thunder. This is followed by the show Ms. Marvel and the upcoming series I Am Groot and She-Hulk. It will close with the theatric release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Ahead, we continue to go a bit more in-depth about the upcoming shows and films across all three phases and beyond.

The hero of a few words returns in the collection of five original shorts. The series follows the life of Guardians of the Galaxy’s Baby Groot, navigating his “glory days growing up, and getting into trouble, among the stars.”

Releasing on August 10, 2022

It’s been more than a decade since we’ve had a solo Hulk film. Now, we finally get a show but it doesn’t centre around Bruce Banner. Instead, it follows the life of his cousin Jennifer Walters. Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany will be playing the green goliath in the upcoming She-Hulk, an accomplished lawyer who on getting an emergency blood transfusion from Bruce turns into the green superhero. Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga and Renée Elise Goldsberry also join the cast, besides Mark Ruffalo. And the end of the trailer also gives a glimpse of Daredevil’s appearance. Exciting, for sure!

Releasing on August 17, 2022

There’s an untitled Halloween Special due to release this year. It might take inspiration from the comic Warewolf by Night. We literally have no idea but can you sense the excitement?

Releasing in October 2022

It’s going to be extremely tough to watch this film without Chadwick Boseman. Nothing has been officially said about who will be the next Black Panther. But we must say, the first teaser of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever pays a gut-wrenching yet beautiful tribute to the late actor. It shows T’challa (Chadwick’s) demise and appears to give him a near-perfect sendoff. You also see characters from the first film in the teaser. Black Panther 2 will mark the end of Phase 4.

Releasing on November 11, 2022

Writer/director James Gunn confirmed that this special is set in between the events of Thor: Love and Thunder and the third Guardians movie. It will have details leading to Vol. 3.

Releasing in Holiday Season 2022

Kickstarting Phase Five is the next Ant-Man film, a highly anticipated one due to its impact on the multiverse. Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang is currently savouring the moment of being one of the heroes who saved the world. But all that goes flying out the window when his daughter Cassie follows in his criminal footsteps. He takes her under his wing and Cassie finds herself in an Ant-Man and the Wasp adventure with the whole Pym-Van Dyne family stuck in the Quantum Realm. But the interesting bit is that this film will feature the new villain, Kang the Conquerer aka MODOK, played by Jonathan Majors. We were first introduced to Majors’ He Who Remains at the end of Loki who claimed to have set the path for all the happenings so far. Kang is one of the variants of He Who Remains and is suspected to be the next Thanos-level threat.

Releasing on February 17, 2023



This new season will feature heroes and villains from the MCU’s multiversal realities like Captain Carter, Steve Rogers as Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor Ragnarok’s Hela, Young Star-Lord and Ego, The Scarlet Witch, Mandarin, among others. The preview also showed Thanos fighting Captain America from Infinity War. So expect some interesting ‘what if?’ scenarios for sure.

Releasing early 2023





Missing Nicky Fury? Then you’ll be glad to know that he is getting a series of his own with Samuel L Jackson reprising his role. Ben Mendelsohn will play the shape-shifting Skrull Talos. Together, the duo will fight a sect of ill-intentioned Skrulls hiding on Earth and infiltrating life on the planet.

Releasing in Spring 2023





This film marks the end of the Guardians trilogy. During the Comic-Con, it was revealed that Maria Bakalova is the person behind Cosmo the Spacedog. The preview shows Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill/Star-Lord approaching Gamora, leader of the Ravagers. But Gamora reminds him she is not the Gamora he fell in love with. A big boy Groot is also there alongside baby Rocket Raccoon. The trailer ends with the question of where Rocket came from.

Releasing on May 5, 2023





Alexa Cox made her debut as Maya Lopez in Disney+ series Hawkeye. Maya is the adopted daughter of Kingpin and has long been associated with Daredevil. She’s a deaf assassin who has the knack of picking up her opponent’s fighting styles and will now get her standalone series through Echo. The story sees her leaving New York to reconnect with the indigenous parts of her family, but a new crisis interrupts that reunion.

Releasing in Summer 2023





We already knew Loki will return for Season 2. However, no official details are out yet except for its release, which is set for next year.

Releasing in Summer 2023





If you already watched the Iman Vellani-starrer, Ms. Marvel, then you know the end credit scene that shows Kamala Khan disappearing after her bangle jingles and Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) makes an appearance in her place. The scene was a build-up for the next movie The Marvels that will feature both the stars along with Teyonah Parris as an adult Monica Rambeau.

Releasing on July 28, 2023



Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams from Black Panther will be Marvel’s Ironheart, a genius tech investor who creates the most advanced suit of armour since Iron Man. The recent teaser of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever already shows a glimpse of Riri building her super suit. As per the comics, Williams is an engineering prodigy who uses Stark’s digitised consciousness as an AI to teach her to be the best Ironheart she can be. With the suit, she can shoot out repulser grenades, laser beams, precision missiles, and much more.

Releasing in Fall 2023





Mahershala Ali takes on the role of Blade who will be returning to the big screen next year. As of now, the audience was only introduced to Blade’s voice in Eternals. So we are awaiting more details on what’s to come.

Releasing on November 3, 2023





Fans loved Kathryn Hahn playing the villainous Agatha Harkness on WandaVision. She is all set to get her own show, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which is a spin-off series.

Releasing in Winter 2023





Ever since Charlie Cox made his appearance as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Vincent D’Onofrio reprised his role as Kingpin in Hawkeye, it became obvious that Marvel has plans of getting Daredevil back. And the news got confirmed at the San Diego Comic-Con. The recent trailer of She-Hulk hints at Daredevil’s appearance too as the end showed a man in the Daredevil suit. Will this be a build-up to his standalone series? We’ll soon find out.

Releasing in Spring 2024





Right after the last episode of Captain America and the Winter Soldier aired, news broke out that Anthony Mackie will return as Captain America in a new film. The movie will follow Sam Wilson’s journey as Cap and how he fills in the shoes of the iconic hero in a world recovering from the Blip.

Releasing on May 3, 2024





Reportedly, Marvel has been in contact with already-established MCU actors to be available for shooting Thunderbolts in the summer of 2023. The comics portray the Thunderbolts as a group of anti-heroes. Based on the comics, it is said that the characters coming on board can include team founder Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Yelena Belova/Black Widow (Florence Pugh), John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), and probably Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner). Thunderbolts will mark the end of Phase 5.

Releasing on July 26, 2024





Marvel has confirmed Fantastic Four will return to the big screen. It is yet to be disclosed who will be a part of the main cast but the movie will mark the beginning of Phase 6 which will lead to the two Avengers films.

Releasing on November 8, 2024





While Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will introduce Kang the Conquerer, this Avengers film will probably have a number of heroes coming together to end his dynasty.

Releasing on May 2, 2025





The last Avengers film drops six months after Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and will end MCU’s Phase 6 and The Multiverse Saga. As per the 1984 comic, the basic premise of Secret Wars is that a powerful being called the Beyonder transports heroes and villains from across the multiverse to a planet called Battleworld. The Beyonder tells his new prisoners to fight, promising to give the winners whatever they desire most.

Releasing on November 7, 2025





Other Marvel shows and films in the works are Deadpool 3, Armor Wars, Shang-Chi 2, Spider-Man 4 (live-action), Wonder Man, Ryan Coogler’s Wakanda-Set Television Series, X-Men ’97, Spider-Man: Freshman Year (animated), Marvel Zombies, Untitled Okoye Series.

