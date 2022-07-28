This is Something! It transforms your iPhone into Nothing – HT Tech

Ads

Copyright © HT Media Limited

All rights reserved.

The Nothing Phone (1) has been the center of attention for its looks and may be the sole reason for many to get it. But, how does a brand like Dbrand make profits of this new company’s latest product? The answer is simple – by letting everyone turn their phones into a Nothing Phone (1) lookalike. Dbrand just announced a new range of skins that aims to make your iPhone 13 Pro or the Google Pixel 6 look exactly like the Nothing Phone (1). Want to know what its called? Something.

Funny chaps at Dbrand! The Something series of phone skins aims to dress up most popular smartphones into Nothing Phone (1) lookalikes. Dbrand CEO Adam Ijaz said in an email to the media that the Nothing Phone (1)’s “main appeal is its aesthetics” and he believes that no one would want to cover it with a case or skin. “If we can’t cover the phone, how do we profit off Nothing?” he said. The company assumes that there won’t be a lot of Phone (1) models in the wild since the company itself is “untested” and “overhyped”.

At the moment, the Something series of Dbrand skins is only available for a limited number of smartphones. You can get this Nothing Phone (1) lookalike skin for an iPhone 13 Pro Max,Pixel 6 Pro, and the Samsung S22 Ultra. While you can have the skin for $24.95, they are also selling a grip case for $49.90.

However, Dbrand in its peculiar style of taking jubes at brands, and its a harsh one for Nothing. “Imagine trying to break into the smartphone market. Turns out, having less money than Apple makes it a little difficult. Availability? Limited. Supply? Constrained. Even with a design so compelling that people pay ridiculous markups at StockX, nobody can get their hands on your fancy new flashlight.” says the website! They have also taken pride to “parrot Nothing’s design and making it available for the competition. “Sorry, Carl,’ it adds.

The hilarious jibe continues. “Some might accuse us of theft. Here’s our counter: we stole nothing. After all, we’ve spent a lot of time looking at internal hardware thanks to our Teardown initiative. As a result, we’re uniquely qualified to rip off an industrial design aesthetic and “creatively reinterpret” it for other devices. That’s not theft – it’s plagiarism, which is definitely not a crime. We checked.”

Hence, if you look closely, the skins are not exactly a copy of the Nothing Phone (1)’s design. There are alterations to suit individual models, but some standout elements are maintained.

All the jokes and jibes aside, it is certainly nice to look at the iPhone 13 Pro and the Samsung S22 Ultra in the uniqueness of the Nothing Phone (1).

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

71657885635610

source