In The Soop Friendcation episode 2 time, rating & where to watch Wooga show – HITC – Football, Gaming, Movies, TV, Music

The Soop Friendcation episode 2 preview, In The Soop TV YouTube

Wooga squad’s In The Soop Friendcation episode 2 is almost here. Starring the most popular BTS member V, K-drama heartthrobs Park Hyung Sik, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and musician Peakboy, the latest Disney+ ‘buddymoon‘ series of Wooga has been a fan-favorite across k-drama and k-pop connoisseurs. Prior to the upcoming episode, take a look at the preview and Disney+ airtime of In The Soop Friendcation episode 2 below.

The heart-warming friendship of Kim Taehyung aka BTS V, Hwarang co-stars Hyungsik and Seojoon, Choi Wooshik, and Peakboy namely the Wooga squad meaning family has made a special place in the fandom’s hearts over the years as they showed mutual respect toward each other’s work and art and made new history with various collaborations.

But this is the first time fans are witnessing the famous Wooga squad’s interactions in an up-close travel show and their easygoing chemistry with each other is making everyone swoon and how!

In The Soop Friendcation episode 2 will be airing from JTBC and JTBC Now app on July 29th at 9 PM KST/ 8 AM ET. Later, the show will be available in multiple countries on Disney+ at 11 PM KST/ 10 AM ET. Take a look at the international time schedule Disney+ below.

Disney+ timing differs based on the country. Indian fans can watch the show earlier than JTBC on Disney+ Hotstar app at 12.30 PM IST on Friday, July 29th.

Please also note that Disney+ has not confirmed the airing of the show in many countries. In that case, please watch the show on JTBC Now app at 9 PM KST/ 8 AM ET. Read all about that below.

Right from the first episode, Kim Taehyung ft Wooga squad’s travel show In The Soop Friendcation has been the top buzz on social media along with debuting as the top Disney+ show in countries like South Korea and Japan, Korean media reported.

While most South Korean celebrity travel shows go in a certain format, the ease of how naturally In The Soop Friendcation brings out Wooga squad’s real and unfiltered conversations has also moved fans.

As per ratings, In The Soop Friendcation has garnered an impressive 9.8 rating on IMDb and 8.6 on My Drama List.

Speaking of the show’s impact, a fan noted, “In the Soop: Friendcation debuts at #27 on Disney+ Top Most watched TV shows worldwide (July 23rd) with only one episode and despite being available to stream in only 11 countries.”

•In the Soop: Friendcation has a rating of 9.9/10 on IMDb with only one episode.

•In the Soop: Friendcation debuts at #27 on Disney+ Top Most watched TV shows worldwide (July 23rd) with only one episode and despite being available to stream in only 11 countries pic.twitter.com/Y8vFCFHyi5

Moreover, the fanbases added, “In the Soop: Friendcation debuted #1 on Disney+ in both South Korea and Japan. •#3 in hong-kong,#2 in Singapore and debuted #1 in India under the Korean show.”

•In the Soop: Friendcation debuted #1 on Disney+ in both South Korea and Japan.

•#3 in hong-kong,#2 in Singapore and debuted #1 in india under Korean show.

•The data is collected from 18-24 July and within 3 days Taehyung ranked in the Top 10 & only one from JTBC. pic.twitter.com/1xB6aDQHdm

In The Soop Friendcation episode 2 will be airing from JTBC and JTBC Now app. Though the app version will not have any English subtitles, international fans can download the app here (Google play store) or here (IOS) to watch it in real-time with South Korean viewers.

In case, the app doesn’t work, switch to South Korea’s VPN. Search 인더숲: 우정여행 in the JTBC Now app at 9 PM KST/ 8 AM ET and the show should be available for you.

In countries where Disney+ or Disney+ Hotstar will be airing the show, tune in at 11 PM KST/ 10 AM ET to watch In The Soop Wooga version with English subtitles.

The second installment of In The Soop Friendcation will be bringing the chaotic side of Wooga members as Hyung Sik and Choi Wooshik finally join the others in their serene retreat.

From lighting fireworks and heart-to-heart conversations to wearing matching PJs, the Wooga family is setting new friendship goals for fans.

In one of the preview clips, Choi Wooshik asks Taehyung how he is so strikingly handsome even after just waking up and the entire BTS V fandom has never whole-heartedly agreed to a sentence more!

Wooshik telling taehyung looks so pretty even when he just wake up 🥹 so true pic.twitter.com/pdPx3qHzTD

Take a look at the complete teaser clips below.

Excited about In The Soop Wooga edition? Watch the show on JTBC Now and Disney+ on July 29th at 9 PM KST and 11 PM KST.

