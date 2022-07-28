Where to Watch Pretty Little Liars Online 2022: Original Sin & More – Cloudwards

Ads

If you’re a fan of the popular teen mystery-drama franchise and are looking forward to the new series, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, read on to find out how and where to watch Pretty Little Liars from anywhere.

The Pretty Little Liars debut TV series (2010–2017) was about a troubled girl group called “The Liars” made up of Spencer Hastings, Hanna Marin, Emily Fields, Alison DiLaurentis and Aria Montgomery. The show has been compared to Vampire Diaries and Gossip Girl on occasion. If you’re unsure where to watch Pretty Little Liars series new and old, this guide tells all.

There are four Pretty Little Liars series, excluding the upcoming spin-off. Finding where to watch all the series online is a bit tricky because it’s spread across various streaming services.

Keep reading to find out where to watch each series and where the thrilling new series will be streamed, and how to access it from anywhere using a VPN.

It’s not possible to watch every single Pretty Little Liars installment, as two are not available to stream online. However, three series are available on a variety of streaming services.

The only Pretty Little Liars installment you can watch with a free trial is Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (2019), which is on Hulu.

The Pretty Little Liars 2010–2017 series is currently on Netflix U.K. and Netflix Canada. You can connect to a VPN server in the U.K. or Canada to watch it from anywhere. The original series is also on BBC iPlayer.

The first three episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will be released July 28, 2022, and streamed on HBO Max. Two more episodes will be released on Aug. 4 and 11 (two on each day), followed by the last three on Aug. 18.

HBO Max is available in the U.S. and some countries in Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe. It’s not available everywhere due to geoblocking restrictions. If you’re going to be traveling somewhere HBO Max isn’t available on July 28, you can still access your account with a VPN.

A VPN changes your IP address to a different country or location, which masks your true location. This allows you to access geoblocked streaming services from wherever you are in the world. To learn more about watching HBO Max from anywhere, check out our HBO Max streaming guide.

The four previous Pretty Little Liars series are spread out across various streaming services. Unfortunately, some aren’t available to stream online. Here’s where you can find some of the series (in release order):

Whichever geoblocked streaming service you’re trying to access, a reliable VPN can make it happen. Here, we’ll show you how to access your HBO Max account and stream Pretty Little Liars from a location where it’s unavailable.

In this instance, we’ll imagine that you live in or have an HBO Max account in the U.S. and are traveling elsewhere.

Go to ExpressVPN’s website and sign up for a plan. All plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Go to “products” and download the ExpressVPN app for your device.

Open the ExpressVPN app and connect to a server in the U.S.

Sign in to your HBO Max account, search for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin and stream it on July 28. Alternatively, you can refresh your memory with the original Pretty Little Liars series.

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists is the only series you can watch completely free if you sign up for a Hulu free trial.

Unfortunately, you have to pay for a subscription to other streaming services with Pretty Little Liars in their libraries, like HBO Max and Netflix. You can also buy the original series Pretty Little Liars (2010 — 2017) on Amazon Prime Video and Vudu.

More details about ExpressVPN:

Pros:

Cons:

For streaming Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on HBO Max on July 28, we recommend ExpressVPN — our best VPN for streaming. ExpressVPN is a VPN service we’ve known and used for quite a while with streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer and HBO Max.

We keep coming back to it because it’s so consistent when it comes to breaking through these services’ geoblocks.

In addition to its streaming powers, ExpressVPN uses AES-256 encryption to keep your data completely secure and anonymous when you browse and stream online. If you’d like to learn more about what ExpressVPN has to offer, feel free to check out our full ExpressVPN review or try it out with the 30-day money-back guarantee.

Fans of the popular mystery-drama series don’t have long to wait for brand-new episodes to come out. If you’ll be traveling or are in an especially restrictive location, there’s no need for you to miss out on Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin as long as you’re using a quality VPN.

We recommend ExpressVPN, but alternatives like NordVPN or Surfshark are also good options.

Are you a fan of the Pretty Little Liars franchise? If you’ll be tuning in to the new series on HBO Max from afar this July, which VPN do you plan to use? Let us know in the comments and as always, thanks for reading!

