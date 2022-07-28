We've launched new software update pages! – Not a Tesla App

Today we relaunched one of our favorite features; the software update pages!
We get just as excited as you do when receiving an update for our Tesla. Tesla somehow makes a five year old car seems new again. It really never gets old.
We’ve made a significant amount of improvements to our software update pages to make them even better.
Here are some of the changes you’ll find on the new pages.
• You’ll be able to see whether a feature is available in your region
• We’ll show you the hardware required for each feature
• We’ll now more accurately display which models a feature applies to
• You can now continue scrolling to view previous updates
• We’re even reducing the number of ads (yay!)
• There’s a brand new design that’s cleaner and less cluttered
We launched Not A Tesla App two years ago to focus on Tesla software and its amazing features, but it’s grown to be even more than that and some of our features in the future will take this even further.
We’ve come a long way since the site’s inception and there are a lot of updates and features in the pipeline that we’re excited to share soon.
If you have any friends that are Tesla fanatics, let them know about our site. If you’re sharing or quoting our articles, we’d love a link back. This helps us immensely.
Our goal is to keep Tesla fans informed, not only about updates, but also about new and upcoming features.
Follow us on Twitter and Facebook. Keep the shares, retweets, likes, and comments coming. We appreciate them so much.
Stay tuned for more new features in the coming weeks and months. Our next feature is just a few days away.
Thanks for being a Tesla fan and supporting us along the way.
So go right ahead, check out the new update pages, and let us know what you think.
Tesla’s newest update 2022.24 is now in the beginning stages of rolling out.
While it’s still early and it may be several weeks before your vehicle receives the update, we’re now hearing about some of the first features in this update.
Tesla introduced its Blind Spot Camera feature in late 2021 with the holiday update.
Blind Spot Camera lets you display your vehicle’s fender camera feed displayed directly on the screen when you activate your turn signal.
This is the same camera view that can be displayed when you put your car into reverse.
In Model 3 and Model Y, the blind spot camera feed normally appears in the bottom left corner of the screen. While this keeps it close to the driver, it is obscured by your hand or the steering wheel at times.
With update 2022.24 Tesla is fixing this. Not only is Tesla improving the location of the Blind Spot Camera, but they’re going to let you choose its location.
You’ll be able to choose whether the Blind Spot Camera appears in its original bottom left location, or you’ll be able to change it so that it appears at the bottom right corner, top right, or even the top left corner of the screen.
This slight improvement is going to make the Blind Spot Camera much more convenient for a lot of owners and it’s sure to be one of the most exciting features in Tesla’s 2022.24 update.
Thanks to a loyal reader for this information. For information about Tesla’s 2022.24 to come soon.
Tesla has stopped offering free unlimited Standard Connectivity for new vehicle orders.
According to Teslarati, vehicle orders placed after July 20, 2022 will include free Standard Connectivity for a period of eight years.
The EV automaker will notify owners when their free Standard Connectivity is about to expire. Tesla’s Connectivity section on their Support page reads:
“All new Tesla vehicles ordered on or before July 20, 2022, will have Standard Connectivity features at no cost for the lifetime of the vehicle (excluding retrofits or upgrades required for any features or services externally supplied to the vehicle – e.g. telecommunications network). As additional features and services become available in the future, you will have the opportunity to upgrade your connectivity plan.”
At $9.99 per month or $99 for a year, Premium Connectivity is worth the upgrade right now.
The contrast between Standard and Premium Connectivity is quite drastic; there aren’t many reasons to argue for staying on Standard. I think the live traffic visualization and music streaming are worth $9.99 alone.
The features included in Premium Connectivity further enhance the vehicle’s features and are important for the full experience of owning a Tesla. Premium Connectivity also includes live traffic visualization, satellite-view maps, video streaming, Caraoke, live Sentry Mode view, and a few others.
“An important part of all Tesla vehicles, further enhancing the driving experience providing access to features that require data usage – including streaming music and media, live traffic visualization, and more,” reads the Tesla Connectivity page on their Support section.
Tesla has yet to say what the price of Standard Connectivity will be since the first cars to expire are still eight years away, but we can speculate it may end up being somewhere around $5/month.
Currently if you do not subscribe to Premium Connectivity, you can still use some of the premium features such as music streaming or watch Netflix if you’re connected via a Hotspot or WiFi connection. However, Tesla has added a new footnote to their site that suggests this may not always be the case.
The new footnote reads that items such as music and video streaming, internet browsing, Caraoke and others are “Currently available over Wi-Fi for Standard Connectivity.”
It appears that Tesla either has plans to make these features exclusive to Premium Connectivity subscribers or that they’re at least leaving the door open to change their minds in the future.
Although Tesla doesn’t explicitly call it out on their website, it’s expected that you will not need Standard Connectivity to use the Tesla app and that functionality will remain intact with or without Standard Connectivity.
The features that will no longer work without Standard Connectivity will include maps, navigation and voice commands. There may be others as well if Tesla adds any new features that require connectivity in the coming years.
Tesla will still include WiFi and cellular connections in the vehicle so that the app and software updates continue to function properly, so this comes across as a small money grab by Tesla.
The actual bandwidth costs for Tesla are very small since Standard Connectivity doesn’t feature any bandwidth extensive features. To take away a feature like navigation seems odd, especially since it takes up two-thirds of the screen in a Model 3 or Model Y and the owner has no way to replace the maps with anything else.
It may have been preferred for Tesla to raise the price of their vehicles by a few hundred dollars (assuming Standard Connectivity would cost $5/month or $60/year) rather than reduce the functionality of the vehicle.
If we look at this in a slightly different way, it looks like Tesla is essentially going to charge a monthly subscription for the use of its navigation system, which isn’t a great look for the leader in car software.
This is one feature I hope Tesla backtracks on.
If you have a car seat installed in the back of your Tesla you have likely been nagged by the car to fasten the seat be…
The name of the car is changed to “Life, the Universe, and Everything”. In Douglas Adams’ science fiction comedy The Hit…
Elon Musk used Tesla’s quarter two earnings call to highlight several accomplishments made by his company in recent m…
Users who are still running version 3.x of Tesla’s app on Apple devices have recently begun reporting an in-app mes…
The first images of FSD Beta 10.13 have begun to surface. Tesla’s latest FSD Beta is currently being tested by …
This article seeks to answer the most frequently asked questions about Tesla’s Full-Self Driving Beta Program. It wi…
Tesla just finished their Q2 earnings call, and CEO Elon Musk mentioned that the price of FSD Beta might be going u…
Tesla’s Q2 earnings presentation listed products in production and development, and interesting enough, Robo-Taxi ap…
