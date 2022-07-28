Tesla (TSLA) MicroStrategy (MSTR) Block Face Hit From Bitcoin (BTC USD) – Bloomberg

Ads

Bloomberg: Balance of Power focuses on the politics and policies being shaped by the agenda of President Biden’s administration.

Some 25 years after genocide decimated Rwanda, almost two-thirds of the nation’s parliament is female, more than twice the global average. Despite this unprecedented level of empowerment, the question of how much power women really have under President Paul Kagame and his authoritarian government remains an open question.

As if the environment weren’t tough enough for one-time stock market high-flyers Tesla Inc., MicroStrategy Inc. and Block Inc., the three companies took an estimated combined hit of $5 billion on their holdings of Bitcoin in the second quarter.

The decline in value reflects the 59% plunge in the cryptocurrency’s price in the period ending June 30. Bloomberg calculated the loss based on the companies’ previous disclosures about their Bitcoin stashes.

