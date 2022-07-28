OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro problems and how to fix them – Android Authority

Ads

It’s been close to a year since the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro was released. Like most smartphones, there were plenty of bugs after launch that OnePlus managed to fix with software updates. Unfortunately, a few OnePlus 9 issues remain with the series, mainly after OnePlus started rolling out Oxygen OS 12 (based on Android 12) in December last year. Here’s a look at some OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro problems and how to fix them!

Some OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro owners see delayed notifications or only receive notifications when they open the app.

Potential solutions:

One of the more common OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro problems since the update to Oxygen OS 12 has to do with the alarm clock. Some users are unable to dismiss an alarm from the lock screen. More concerning is that the alarm notification only shows up on the lock screen but doesn’t actually ring.

Potential solutions:

Some users are having an issue using their USB-C earphones or the dongle after the Oxygen OS 12 update.

Potential solutions:

Problems with Android Auto are common with most smartphones. Unsurprisingly, that is also the case with the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.

Potential solutions:

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro owners who have upgraded their phones to Oxygen OS 12 find that they cannot remove the Google Discover page (swiping on the home screen). This is not a bug but a feature. With Oxygen OS 12, the option to remove this feature has been removed. You can still delete all the cards that appear by going through your Google settings, but you will still see a search bar at the top.

Some people are noticing a variety of OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro camera problems after the Android 12 update. Images appear hazy and out of focus and worsen when zooming into a subject.

Potential solutions:

You may occasionally come across connectivity problems with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro owners specifically see Bluetooth connection issues that will only be fixed with a software update. Until then, you can try these general troubleshooting tips.

Potential solutions:

Wi-Fi issues

Bluetooth issues

Factory reset

Boot into Safe Mode

What OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro problems have you encountered? Be sure to let us know in the comments below. We’ll do our best to help.

