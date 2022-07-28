Buy Nothing phone (1) before launch: limited StockX drop happening today – Laptop Mag

Ads

By Jason England published 21 June 22

Mark your calendars: you can bid for a Nothing phone (1) today at 9am ET / 2pm BST.

Buy the Nothing phone (1) before it’s even been fully revealed — the company announced a limited stock drop on StockX (opens in new tab) for the first 100 phones, which starts today at 9am ET / 2pm BST.

The recently revealed phone (1) is set for a full in-depth unveiling at the “Return to Instinct” event on July 12. But much like the Nothing ear (1), for those who want to get in there early, you can pick up one of the first 100 to pick up this transparent blower.

And, as it turns out, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s new company is capitalizing on this by partnering up with StockX to be the first-ever electronic DropX product launch.

Even though we’ve received a full view of the transparent back of the Nothing phone (1) (opens in new tab), details are still a little thin on the ground.

As you can see, the weird hieroglyphic pattern that was shown at the end of the Nothing March event (opens in new tab) is actually part of the phone itself.

From certain images released from the phone (1) unveiling party in Basel, Switzerland, these elements actually light up. Could they be an interesting replacement for the LED flash, or just for show?



As far as the actual hardware goes, the phone (1) is set to feature a mechanical design that packs over 400 components and a visual aesthetic inspired by the likes of Massimo Vignelli, who originally designed New York’s subway map — making art out of complexity.

The frame is made from 100% recycled aluminum and over 50% of the phone (1)’s plastic components are made using bio-based or post-consumer recycled materials, which is head and shoulders above what many players in this industry have achieved.

All that’s left to find out now is the most important details: what Qualcomm chip is powering the phone? What are those two cameras? How much will it cost? All of that will become clear at the launch event on July 12.

