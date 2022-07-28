Lifetime Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 license discounted to $49.99 – AppleInsider

Ads

After selling out due to high demand, the popular Microsoft Office for Mac deal has returned, delivering a lifetime Home & Business 2021 license for $49.99 — and matching the steepest discount on record at 85% off.

Higher than expected demand resulted in the $49.99 deal previously selling out, but StackCommerce has replenished inventory of the digital lifetime license of Microsoft Office. Select between Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 for Mac or Office Professional Plus 2021 for Windows — each option is $49.99.

In the case of Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 for Mac, you’ll be able to install the software on one Mac and access classic Office apps, including Microsoft Excel, Outlook and PowerPoint.

It’s unclear exactly how long the offer will last and inventory may be limited at the reduced price. Need help with your purchase? Fill out this support form and StackCommerce’s team will be in touch.

