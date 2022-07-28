Arizonans: July is the best time for UFO sightings – Axios

Ads

We come in peace to tell you that July is the best time to catch a glimpse of a UFO and that Arizona is one of the best states to see one.

Driving the news: The website ​​Im-a-puzzle.com analyzed all UFO sightings reported to NUFORC since 1998 and found that more people spotted them in July than any other month.

Zoom in: Arizonans have reported 4,686 sightings to NUFORC since 1998.

Yes, but: There could be more UFO — or UAP (unidentified aerial phenomena), as the Navy insists on calling them — sightings in Arizona not included in the report. The military has its own reporting system.

Flashback: The Valley's most famous UFO sighting — the Phoenix Lights — occurred on March 13, 1997.

1 funny thing: Gov. Fife Symington initially made a joke out of the whole thing by dressing up his chief of staff as an alien for a press conference.

