SpaceX Starlink satellite broadband internet is now available in 36 countries (list) – Tesla Oracle – Elon Musk, Tesla, SpaceX News

This past weekend, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter that Starlink satellite broadband internet is now available in 36 countries around the globe. He shared the link to the map which shows the current and future availability of Starlink in any region around the globe.

SpaceX has added 22 countries to the supported list in the last ~12 months. In August of 2021, we posted a list of 14 supported countries only which has now grown to 36 (list below).

However, this is just a start as the region support map on the Starlink website shows a huge number of countries where the satellite broadband service is coming next year.

Looking at the Starlink country support map we see that SpaceX has divided countries and regions into 3 parts i.e. Available (light blue), Wait List (dark blue), and Coming Soon (dark turquoise).

But there is another color largely present on the map — the dark brown. The brown areas covered with brown are Russia, China, Syria, Iran, Afghanistan, Cuba, Venezuela, and Caracas. Perhaps, SpaceX has no near-future plans to provide Starlink in these locations.

Pakistan and India are also on SpaceX’s list of upcoming supported countries. Last year in December, two high-level executives met with the Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) at the authority’s headquarters in the country’s capital city Islamabad. Both sides discussed the possibility of adding Pakistan to the list of Starlink satellite broadband internet-supported countries.

SpaceX sent 46 Starlink satellites to the low Earth orbit (LEO) on Friday, July 22nd — which was the 32nd Starlink mission aboard Falcon 9 this year.

Again on Sunday, July 24th, SpaceX sent the 33rd Starlink mission to space with 54 satellites to add to the constellation (interestingly, it was an overall 54th Starlink mission as well, watch the video below). SpaceX launched 6 Starlink missions in July 2022 alone.

Deployment of 53 Starlink satellites confirmed – completing SpaceX’s sixth mission this month!

As quickly as SpaceX is building the Starlink constellation of satellites, the proliferation of broadband internet will expand to the most remote and unserved areas of our planet and enable them to be able to connect to the rest of the world.

