PolkaFantasy's NFT Marketplace aimée Features Collection From Mega Man's “Beastroid” – BeInCrypto

PolkaFantasy, the world’s first Japanese ACG-dedicated blockchain ecosystem, announced the launch of their rebranded NFT marketplace, aimée, on a quest to bring people from all over the world together for their love of NFTs on August 4th and 7th.

As part of the launch, aimée is featuring an exclusive NFT collection with legendary artist, Keiji Inafune-san, known as ‘Beastroid.’

Regarded for his prolific art career and contributions to Mega Men and Street Fighter, Inafune-san has lent his fantastical genius to the creation of a robot-futuristic world where Beastroid fights to save mankind from extinction.

“This is a rare opportunity to collect futuristic and robotic art pieces with Keiji Inafune,” said Alex Hui, CEO of PolkaFantasy.

“Joining this robo-revolution will enable users to not only collect a piece of Inafune-san’s handcrafted characters in an exclusive community, but it will also provide premium access for users to interact with Inafune-san in upcoming social events.”

The “Beastroid” collection tells a futuristic tale of humans facing extinction as a result of climate change. The surviving members of the human race are struggling to reach the last few refuges on Earth while elite rulers attempt to block access to these safe havens.

Beastroid’s mission is to protect the human race. Its unique characters: Hyenas, Cats, Lizards, and Hippos are thoughtfully made with distinctive qualities and characteristics.

aimée aspires to integrate a Metaverse concept into their brand new NFT marketplace, where the world’s best artists and anime creators can come together to revolutionize the virtual and immersive art space.

About PolkaFantasy

PolkaFantasy is the world’s first Japanese ACG-dedicated blockchain ecosystem, with its unique NFT marketplace, NFT wallet, and multiverse games.

PolkaFantasy NFT Marketplace, aimée brings top-notch artwork to collectors worldwide, offering a platform where Japanese artists and creators can connect with supporters.

PolkaFantasy delivers the best immersive experience to users so that they can discover, trade, and interact with any digital collectibles and game assets.

Within the holistic ecosystem, PolkaFantasy is a metaverse with mystical GameFi and play-to-earn mechanisms. PolkaFantasy aspires to change the current dynamics of GameFi and bring forth a new future to the world of blockchain games.

