Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 14 April 2022 – ABP Live

By: ABP News Bureau | 14 Apr 2022 09:03 PM (IST)

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 14 April 2022

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 14 April 2022″

Delhi: 13 People Injured In Cylinder Blast At Jamia Nagar Restaurant

According to the Delhi Fire Services, the injured have been moved to a nearby hospital. Read More

Telangana: Cigarette Butts Caused 2,754 Fire Accidents In 2021, Shows Report

In 2021, the number of fire accidents and the damage caused has come down slightly as compared to the previous year. Read More

Three Soldiers Dead After Vehicle Overturns In J&K, Govt Says Accident Not Due To Stone Pelting

A spokesperson of the Defence Ministry said the Army vehicle was going to an encounter site at Badigam in Shopian. Read More

This Day, That Year | April 14, 1865: US President Abraham Lincoln Was Shot. It Was Good Friday

Abraham Lincoln was seeking a reelection bid in 1865, when he was assassinated. Confederate sympathiser John Wilkes Booth shot at him on April 14, 1865. Lincoln died a day later. Read More

Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Alia Bhatt Shares Adorable FIRST Pics With Husband Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt has finally shared the FIRST pics from her wedding ceremony and it can be assured that the drool-worthy pictures are absolutely worth all the wait. Read More

Soni Razdan Pens Heartwarming ‘Bidai’ Note For Daughter Alia Bhatt

Just as congratulations began to pour in from all quarters, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan penned a beautiful and emotional note for her daughter, son-in-law Ranbir and his family. Read More

FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Official Logo Unveiled By CM Naveen Patnaik

The country’s largest hockey stadium is being built in Rourkela, which will have an audience capacity of 20,000. Read More

You Cannot Change Religion For 28 Days Of World Cup: Qatar Minister On LGBTQ Flag At FIFA WC

Al Ansari said that his government is not against individual freedom, but Qatar cannot ‘change the religion for 28 days of WC’. Read More

MHA Declares Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, Released After 1999 Kandhar Hijack, As Terrorist

AlUmar-Mujahideen founder Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar had been affiliated with the ‘Jammu-Kashmir Liberation Front’ terror outfit and had gone to Pakistan for obtaining illegal arms and ammunition training. Read More

‘Twitter Needs To Be Transformed As A Private Company’: What Elon Musk Said In His US SEC Filing

Elon Musk said his ‘offer is my best and final offer’ and he would reconsider his position as a shareholder if it was rejected. Read More

