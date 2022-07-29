5 Functions Of Your Android Phone You Probably Have Not Thought Of Before – Android Headlines

5 Functions Of Your Android Phone You Probably Have Not Thought Of...

5 Functions Of Your Android Phone You Probably Have Not Thought Of Before

Get the latestin your inbox everydayAndroid is currently the most popular operating system in the world and for good reason. This operating system comes with multiple features and functions that you can not find in other operating systems. In fact, there are probably numerous functions that your Android phone can perform that you do not know about. In this article, we will introduce you to 5 functions that you might never have thought your Android phone could do.Starting with apps and multitasking, did you know that your Android device can run into split screen mode? Split screen mode is really important and useful for numerous people out there. For example, in this mode you can simultaneously open and see a live sports score app; the well-known Mr Green Android app is one of the most popular betting apps around.To enable this Android feature, you just need to follow a few simple steps. Open the first app you want to be involved with in the split screen. Open the Recent Apps section, and then press and hold on the app's field. You will then see some settings appear. One of these settings is an icon that shows the split screen. Click on this icon and you will now be in split screen mode.Smart Lock is another futuristic feature that your Android device can use. With this feature, you can lock your phone via three different options. The first one is called on-body detection. With this feature, your phone can be unlocked when it is in motion and it will be locked when you put it down.The second option is trusted locations. With this feature, the phone can only be unlocked in certain places, such as your house. Finally, we have the trusted devices, where your device stays unlocked when paired with certain devices, such as your TV or Bluetooth soundbar.How many times have you accidentally wiped away notifications? We assume that it has happened to you many times. But did you know that you can recover lost notifications and deleted messages ? The Android operating system has the ability to recover lost notifications, and we will explain how to do that.First of all, you need to open the Widgets section and drag the Settings shortcut to an empty spot on your home screen. After that, a pop-up list will appear and you will have to select the Notification Log. Then open the widget and you will see the notification history.It happens every now and then that a friend or loved one needs your phone for something and you do not want that person to open certain apps. For this problem, you can set up a privacy system with the app pinning feature or some app lockers You can enable the app pinning feature in a few steps. First, go to Settings and open the Security menu. Now select the advanced settings and tap App pinning. After enabling the feature, open the app you want to pin. Open the overview and click on the circular icon. Finally, tap the Pin button in the menu that appears.Nowadays, mobile phones have become very large and this can cause some people to have difficulty operating them with one hand. For this reason, Google Keyboard offers a solution to this problem. Let's find out how you can enable one-handed mode on your Android device.First of all, open the keyboard as usual. Now, you need to tap and hold the comma key. When you hold down the comma key, a small menu will open and you need to click on the icon that shows a hand with a phone. That's it. You are now in one-handed mode.Copyright ©2022 Android Headlines. All Rights Reserved.Have worked in the Tech Industry in multiple web based or technology sector since 1997. Anything related to technology interests me and in wide variety of topics and am Tech News Junkie. Love watching new technology develop and emerge and writing about it.

