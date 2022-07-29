Best Streaming Services Australia 2022 – DMARGE

Ads



Hello entertainment…

1 July 2022 by Bec Milligan

Long gone are the days when you’d settle for whatever was on free-to-air TV or you’d take a trip down to Blockbuster to rent a few DVDs for the week; streaming is all the rage.

There are a plethora of streaming services now available in Australia that all offer different content and features (and prices!), so to help you navigate the multiple platforms and help you decide which ones you should subscribe to, we’ve rounded up Australia’s best streaming services and all the relevant information you need to know.

While Netflix wasn’t the first streaming service to launch in Australia, it certainly was the platform that made streaming extremely popular Down Under.

Netflix Australia has three monthly plans: Basic, Standard and Premium.

Netflix currently doesn’t offer a free trial.

Netflix offers a wide range of television shows, movies, Netflix originals, documentaries, comedy specials, reality shows, and more.

Netflix can be accessed on a wide range of devices, including:

A full list of supported devices can be found on the Netflix website.

Stan is a streaming service exclusive to Australia but has a wide range of content available to stream from the US and the UK. Stan is the second most popular streaming service in Australia – behind Netflix – and often has access to exclusive content thanks to a number of partnership deals with a range of movie and TV production studios.

Stan also offers a Stan Sports add-on that gives access to a range of sports from around the world, including the UEFA Champions League, Formula E, World Rally Championship and tennis tournaments including Wimbledon, Australian Open, Roland Garros and the US Open.

Stan has three subscription tier options: Basic, Standard and Premium.

The Stan Sport add-on can be added to any Stan subscription tier for an additional $10 per month.

If you’re new to Stan, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to see if it’s the best streaming service for you.

Stan offers pretty much everything – television shows, movies, original content, documentaries, reality shows and sports matches if you get the Stan Sport add-on feature.

Stan can be easily accessed from a range of devices, including:

A full list of supported devices can be found on the Stan website.

Binge is the streaming service from Foxtel and has a partnership with HBO (a US-based pay television network), so it offers most – if not all – HBO content. This is a big deal because the vast majority of the world’s best TV shows have come from HBO, including Game of Thrones and Euphoria.

Binge, like some other streaming services on this list, has three subscription tiers: Basic, Standard and Premium.

Binge doesn’t yet support ultra-high definition streaming, nor does it allow you to download content to your phone or tablet.

Binge offers a 14-day free trial to new customers.

Binge gives subscribers access to some of the best movies and best TV shows ever produced (at least, if you go by reviews and ratings). Aside from this blockbuster content, Binge also gives access to a range of documentaries, reality TV shows, kids programming and even access to live TV channels, including those from overseas.

Binge is supported on a range of devices, including:

A full list of supported devices can be found on the Binge website.

Disney Plus (stylised as Disney+) is the streaming service to come from Disney (duh), and is a streaming service that should get a lot of TV show and movie fans excited, because it has exclusive access to some of the world’s most-loved franchises and characters.

Disney is incredibly easy to sign up to. Rather than provide multiple subscription tiers like some other streaming services, Disney offers just one, but you have two options in regards to how you pay.

Disney+ doesn’t currently offer a free trial.

With a Disney+ subscription, you will have access to some of the best movies and best TV shows ever made. Disney+ gives you exclusive access to the entire collection of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and TV shows, including additional behind-the-scenes content not available anywhere else.

You can also watch the entire collection of Star Wars films and spin-off TV shows, including The Mandalorian and Book of Boba Fett. What’s more, you also have access to the entire catalogue of Disney and Pixar movies and TV shows, as well as Fox movies and TV shows such as The Simpsons.

Disney Plus Australia is available on a range of devices, including:

A full list of supported devices can be found on the Disney Plus website.

Prime Video is the streaming service to come from global tech giant Amazon. It offers access to a huge range of content, has multiple ways of payment and ultimately, offers one of the best streaming service experiences in Australia.

Amazon Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership and has just one tier to choose from.

At $6.99 per month, Amazon Prime Video is one of the most affordable streaming services in Australia and represents incredibly great value as it includes free access to ultra-high definition content (where applicable).

You can sign up for a free 30-day trial to Prime Video if you want to test it out first to see if it’s the best streaming service for you.

Amazon Prime Video has access to some of the best movies and best TV shows around, including original content, like its Emmy-nominated series The Boys. You also have exclusive access to TV shows such as The Grand Tour.

Amazon Prime Video also has access to the biggest Hollywood movies before other services, but these can only be had by separately paying to buy or rent them. However, for the satisfaction that you can watch the very latest movies before anyone else, this is a fair trade.

Furthering the benefits of Prime Video is the incredible number of devices that support the streaming service. These include:

A full list of supported devices can be found on the Prime Video website.

Apple TV+, the streaming service from the world’s most valuable company, Apple, only offers access to Apple Originals. Apple Originals come in the form of both TV series and movies and usually feature ensemble casts of some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Apple offers a few different ways to gain access to Apple TV+ and these include:

As mentioned above, Apple TV+ offers a 7-day free trial to new customers.

When Apple TV+ first launched, there was a limited range of content. However, it has slowly but surely expanded and Apple now promises a new piece of original content every month. Current standouts include the award-winning TV series Ted Lasso, Morning Wars and Defending Jacob.

Some of the best movies on Apple TV+ include Coda, Greyhound and On The Rocks.

Unsurprisingly, Apple TV+ can be accessed on a range of Apple devices, but you may be surprised to learn it can also be accessed on a range of non-Apple devices too. These include:

A full list of supported devices can be found on the Apple website.

AMC Plus (stylised as AMC+) is a relatively new streaming service in Australia. It’s essentially a premium streaming bundle that includes content from AMC (the entertainment company behind Breaking Bad & Mad Men), BBC America, IFC and Sundance TV. However, in Australia, you can only access AMC+ as a ‘channel’ through Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV+ meaning you’ll need a subscription with one of those two platforms too.

As AMC+ is only available as a channel through other streaming services, the pricing is a tad complicated but we’ve worked it all out for you:

AMC+ offers a 7-day free trial to new customers.

AMC+ has an abundance of premium television shows, movies and documentaries including Mad Men, Better Call Saul, The Walking Dead, Jerry Maguire, Back To The Future and many, many more. Plus, AMC+ adds new shows and movies every single week.

Paramount+ is one of the newer streaming services available in Australia, having only launched in August 2021.

Paramount Plus works in a similar way to Disney Plus in that there is just one subscription tier that you can pay for monthly or annually.

You can sign up for a 7-day free trial to see if Paramount Plus is the best streaming service for you.

Paramount Plus does give subscribers access to a range of movies and TV shows, but it must be said, the library of content available is a bit thin compared to other streaming services on this list. It does offer some exclusive content, however; it’s the only place you can stream Dexter and Twin Peaks in Australia.

As for movies, Paramount Plus is the only streaming service to offer all of the Mission Impossible movies, the entire collection of Batman movies and Transformers. And, while some content will eventually end up on other streaming services, Paramount Plus will have first access to newly-released Paramount-produced content.

As with the majority of other streaming services on this list, Paramount Plus can be accessed on a wide range of devices, including:

A full list of supported devices can be found on the Paramount Plus website.

Foxtel Now is an Australian streaming service from Foxtel. It first launched in 2013 and has undergone a few name changes before settling as Foxtel Now. For years, it was the only place to be able to watch HBO content, however, with Binge now offering much of the same and more, and Kayo Sports offering much of the same in terms of sporting content, it makes Foxtel Now a tough one to recommend.

Foxtel Now is split into various packs, allowing you to customise your ideal package with just the content you know you’re going to watch. However, this can work out to be quite expensive, at least compared to a Binge or Kayo Sports subscription.

Foxtel Now’s pricing is as follows:

You can get a 10-day free trial to all Foxtel Now subscription packs to see if it is the best streaming service for you.

As previously mentioned, it is possible to get access to a wide variety of on-demand and live content through Foxtel Now’s various packs. The stand-out programming comes from HBO, Foxtel Originals and the dedicated sport and movie channels, which include Fox Sports, ESPN, and a range of movie channels dedicated to various genres.

Foxtel Now is supported on a wide range of devices. These include:

A full list of supported devices can be found on the Foxtel Now website.

Understanding that reality TV is incredibly popular around the world, NBCUniversal launched Hayu as a one-stop-shop for a huge range of TV shows that fall under the ‘reality’ genre.

Hayu just has one subscription tier available to sign up to. It costs $6.99 per month or you can pay for 6 months for $33.99, or an entire 12 months for $61.99.

Hayu offers a 7-day free trial so you can test out the streaming service before committing to a full subscription.

If you love reality TV, Hayu is the streaming service for you. If you don’t, then best steer clear. With Hayu, you can watch the entire catalogue of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the various seasons of The Real Housewives, Jersey Shore, Don’t Tell The Bridge, Made In Chelsea and nautical-themed reality TV show Below Deck and its Australian spin-off Below Deck Down Under.

Plus, the majority of TV shows on Hayu are available to watch on-demand in Australia the very same day they air in the US.

Hayu can be found on a wide range of devices in Australia. These include:

A full list of supported devices can be found on the Hayu website.

Kayo Sports is one of the best streaming services in Australia for live and on-demand sports. It’s owned by Streamotion (the same company that owns Binge, and a subsidiary of Foxtel) and is the ultimate go-to place for all sports-loving fans.

Kayo Sports has two subscription tiers to choose from. These are:

Both the Basic and Premium tiers come with a 14-day free trial so you can try before you buy.

If it’s a type of sport, then chances are you can watch it on Kayo. Highlights include AFL, NRL, Cricket and a range of motorsport including Formula 1 as well as netball, basketball, athletics and golf. In fact, there are over 50 sports to watch either live or on-demand.

Kayo Sports can be accessed on the following devices:

A full list of supported devices and required operating systems can be found on the Kayo Sports website.

Now for something a little different, a streaming service dedicated entirely to the horror genre. Not only does Shudder have some of the best horror movies to ever come out of Hollywood, but Shudder makes its own original content too.

Shudder has just one subscription tier and costs $6.99 per month in Australia or $69.99 for an annual subscription. Alternatively, you can get access to Shudder for free if you subscribe to AMC+ (see above).

Shudder offers a 7-day free trial so you can see if it’s a good streaming service for you.

As already mentioned, Shudder is devoted to giving you access to content intended to make you shudder with fear. Think horror, thriller and suspense. Unfortunately, due to licensing restrictions, the library of content on the Australian version of the Shudder streaming service is relatively small compared to the US version, and some notable titles are missing.

However, Shudder has said it will do everything it can to bring Australian horror fans the content they crave. For now, Shudder Australia has a huge range of original content that is sure to get your spine tingling.

Shudder is available on a limited range of devices, which include:

A full list of supported devices can be found on the Shudder website.

Obsessed with the BBC and British television shows? Then you need the BritBox streaming service. BritBox is a joint venture between the UK’s two biggest TV studios: BBC Studios and ITV Plc. Launched in Australia in November 2020, BritBox offers nothing but British soaps, dramas and comedy TV shows.

BritBox has just one subscription tier to choose from. This costs $8.99 per month or $89.99 for an annual subscription.

BritBox currently offers a 7-day free trial to new customers.

While BritBox does give Australians access to a range of British TV, there are some notable omissions, namely the three big soaps: Eastenders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale, and other British favourites such as Sherlock, Downtown Abbey and The Great British Bake Off.

But, as for the content that is available in Australia, there are still many incredible titles BritBox has to offer to Aussie subscribers. Such as Fawlty Towers, Line of Duty, Absolutely Fabulous, Doctor Who and The Office. BritBox also has David Attenborough documentaries.

BritBox can be accessed on a range of devices in Australia, including:

A full list of supported devices can be found on the BritBox website.

